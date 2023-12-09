OXON HILL, MD – In a significant development in a recent road rage incident, the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit has arrested 46-year-old Michael Derrington of Oxon Hill, charging him with the fatal shooting of 47-year-old Neris Requeno Rodriguez of Temple Hills.

The tragic event occurred on the evening of November 30, 2023, when police officers were dispatched at approximately 5:55 pm to the 6000 block of Oxon Hill Road following reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, they discovered Rodriguez inside a vehicle, suffering from a gunshot wound. Despite being rushed to a hospital, Rodriguez succumbed to his injuries after several hours.

Investigations into the incident have indicated that the shooting stemmed from a road rage altercation, leading to Derrington firing at Rodriguez. In response to these findings, Derrington faces charges of first and second-degree murder, along with related charges. He is currently detained at the Department of Corrections.

The Prince George’s County Police Department continues investigating the case and urges anyone with additional information to come forward. Individuals with knowledge pertinent to the case must contact the Homicide Unit detectives at 301-516-2512.

For those wishing to provide information anonymously, there are several options available. Tips can be submitted online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, through the “P3 Tips” mobile app (available for download in the Apple Store and Google Play), or by calling the Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Anonymity is guaranteed for all informants. The reference for this case is number 23-0071200.

This incident adds to the ongoing concerns about road rage and its potentially fatal consequences. The Prince George’s County Police Department is committed to thoroughly investigating such cases and bringing justice to the victims and their families. The community is urged to remain vigilant and report suspicious or aggressive behavior on the roads to prevent similar tragedies.

Like this: Like Loading...