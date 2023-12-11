St. Mary’s City, MD — In an exhilarating non-conference basketball showdown, the St. Mary’s College of Maryland Women’s Basketball Team emerged victorious against the Virginia Wesleyan Marlins with a final score of 63-49. The Seahawks, now standing at a 6-3 record, showcased resilience and teamwork to overcome a challenging start against their opponents, who hold a 3-6 record.

Early Struggles and a Gradual Comeback

The game commenced with the Marlins taking an early lead, finishing the first quarter eight points ahead. The Seahawks struggled initially, managing just over 30% shooting from the field and missing all seven attempts from the three-point line. Early contributions came from Tray Mobray, who scored the first baskets, and Amira Whitaker and Melanie Aguilar, each adding two points.

Despite the sluggish start, the Seahawks began narrowing the Marlins’ lead, trailing by just four at halftime. Key players like Amira Whitaker and Sam Blaylock hit crucial three-point shots, with Whitaker leading the team with seven first-half points. The Marlins held a slight edge, leading 26-22 at the break.

Gaining Momentum

The third quarter saw St. Mary’s maintaining close proximity to Virginia Wesleyan, although the Marlins still had the upper hand. Stephanie Howell stepped up offensively for the Seahawks, contributing six points in this quarter.

Decisive Final Quarter

The game’s turning point arrived in the final quarter. St. Mary’s scored the first six points, gaining their first lead after an Olivia Liszt layup. The critical moment came at 6:57, marking the start of a 17-2 run by the Seahawks. This surge included contributions from six different scorers and saw the Marlins commit six turnovers. The Seahawks’ impressive 29-point final quarter, featuring a 58% field goal rate and two converted three-pointers, sealed their triumphant victory.

Standout Performances

Amira Whitaker was the standout player, topping the scoring for the second consecutive game with 16 points. Sam Blaylock’s prowess from beyond the arc was evident, as she hit a team-high three three-pointers. Furthermore, Stephanie Howell made a significant impact with 10 rebounds. Notably, Tray Mobray, Melanie Aguilar, Olivia Liszt, Amira Whitaker, and Sam Blaylock each recorded two steals, contributing to the team’s defensive strength.

Looking Ahead

The Seahawks are set to continue their season with high spirits and strengthened confidence. Their next challenge awaits on December 14 at 5:00 PM, as they face Mary Baldwin in St. Mary’s City, Maryland. This upcoming game presents another opportunity for the team to showcase their skill and teamwork as they progress through the season.

