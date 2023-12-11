ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – In a commanding performance, the St. Mary’s College men’s basketball team clinched a decisive 72-52 victory against Cabrini University this Saturday. The win, fuelled by senior captain Hollique Johnson’s career-high 21 points, marks the team’s second consecutive triumph, pushing their season tally to 5-4.

St. Mary’s established a dominant pace from the onset, leading the game without trailing. With a record of 2-8, Cabrini University initially kept the margin close, trailing by just three points eight minutes into the game. Keenan Reiss’s free throw brought the score to 10-7 in favor of St. Mary’s.

The Seahawks accelerated their lead, outscoring Cabrini 22-12 over the next 11 minutes. This surge included a significant contribution from sophomore guard Micah Henry, who scored nine points during this period. The first half concluded with St. Mary’s holding a 10-point advantage, boosted by George Marion’s three-point play in the closing moments.

Cabrini’s Donovan Mack narrowed the gap to eight points at the start of the second half, but that was the closest the Cavaliers would come. Johnson spearheaded a decisive 27-10 run by St. Mary’s over the ensuing 13 minutes, effectively sealing the victory. This stretch saw contributions from six different Seahawks, with senior forward Gary Grant leading the charge with seven points.

The Seahawks’ superiority was evident in several key areas. They outperformed Cabrini in the paint, scoring 36 points to Cabrini’s 24. Additionally, St. Mary’s dominated the rebounding battle, led by Johnson’s game-high nine boards. The team also matched its season-best field goal percentage, successfully making 49.1% of their shots.

Individually, Johnson’s stellar performance was a highlight. He was nearly flawless from the field, shooting 8-of-9, including three out of four three-point attempts. Alongside his scoring feats, Johnson also led in rebounds and distributed a career-best three assists. Henry and fifth-year captain Daryn Alexander also made significant contributions, with 16 and 11 points, respectively. Alexander also notched a season-high five steals and four assists.

For Cabrini, the loss was their second in a row. George Marion led the team with 12 points, while Eric Neal and Mack each added 11 points to the team’s tally.

St. Mary’s has two upcoming games in the Puerto Rico Clasico. They will face Messiah College on December 18 at the Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez, followed by a match against Birmingham-Southern on December 19 at the Coliseo Mario Morales. Both games are anticipated to test the Seahawks’ resilience and skill further as they continue their season.

