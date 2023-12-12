In a closely contested basketball game held on December 10, 2023, at noon in La Plata, the College of Southern Maryland edged out WVU Potomac State College with a final score of 60-57. The game showcased a blend of resilience and strategy, culminating in a thrilling finish.

The College of Southern Maryland’s victory was marked by a strong team performance, with Angeleen Mulero leading the charge. Mulero, wearing jersey number 1, demonstrated exceptional skills on the court, contributing 31 points in her 40-minute play. Her stats included ten successful field goals out of 18 attempts, 2 out of 6 three-pointers, and 9 out of 12 free throws. Her impressive defensive play was equally noteworthy, registering nine rebounds, three assists, five steals, and one block.

The support from her teammates was pivotal in securing the win. Lillian Reynolds, Jasmine Harper, Tayloni Ricks, and Toyin Allen played substantial roles, with Allen notably contributing 13 points, six rebounds, and seven blocks, showcasing her defensive prowess. Amenah Kitchens, coming off the bench, added depth to the team’s performance.

On the other side, WVU Potomac State College showed commendable effort. Their top scorer, Talynn McDonald, wearing number 11, scored 12 points. She was closely followed by Chelcie Forrester and Elizabeth Pryor, who contributed 11 and 10 points, respectively. Their collective effort saw a balanced attack but fell short in the game’s final minutes.

The game’s dynamics were reflected in the team statistics. WVU Potomac State College had a field goal percentage of 29.4%, a three-pointer percentage of 33.3%, and a free throw percentage of 64.7%. In comparison, the College of Southern Maryland posted a 30.8% field goal percentage, a 25% three-pointer percentage, and an impressive 72.7% free throw percentage. The defensive play was also noteworthy, with the College of Southern Maryland recording 15 blocks against WVU Potomac State College’s 3.

Both teams displayed sportsmanship, with no technical fouls reported during the game. The match was a display of athletic prowess and a testament to the spirit of collegiate basketball, where passion and teamwork converge to create memorable sporting moments.

The game’s outcome adds another chapter to the storied rivalry between these two institutions, setting the stage for future encounters. Fans and players alike will eagerly anticipate the next matchup, hoping for another thrilling display of basketball talent and tenacity.

