St. Mary’s Ryken, a leading educational institution, has recently announced the appointment of Michele Minicozzi as the new Director of Development. Bringing over 30 years of rich experience in the development field, Minicozzi is primarily celebrated for her contributions to advancing college and K-12 education sectors. Her tenure at St. Mary’s Ryken (SMR) promises to infuse the institution with her profound expertise in organizational leadership, strategic initiatives, and grants management.

Minicozzi’s career is distinguished by her ability to foster strong alumni connections, develop significant donor relationships, and implement revenue-generating solutions. These skills will greatly benefit SMR, enhancing its community impact and educational excellence.

Upon her appointment, Minicozzi expressed her enthusiasm: “I am excited to support SMR’s impressive community of dedicated faculty and staff and exceptional students in my role as Director of Development.” She emphasized the value of mission-driven education in aiding students to succeed academically and in life. Her recent interactions with SMR’s team, alumni, parents, and friends have reinforced her commitment to the school’s mission. Minicozzi plans to focus on the school’s programming and facilities, playing a pivotal role in their development and advancement.

Dr. Rick Wood, President of St. Mary’s Ryken, highlighted Minicozzi’s impressive leadership background. “Michele’s exceptional leadership in advancing educational institutions through relationship building, grants, and sponsorships, coupled with her adeptness in building sustainable programs, makes her a valuable addition to our Advancement Team,” he said. Dr. Wood expressed confidence in Minicozzi’s ability to contribute positively to the SMR community and engage with its esteemed alumni.

Before joining SMR, Minicozzi served as the Director of Advancement at Hill Top Preparatory School, where she led successful fundraising, marketing, and communication efforts aligned with the school’s mission and vision. Her career also includes a significant tenure of 20 years at Williamson College, where she managed the Williamson Fund and corporate/foundation relations, among other leadership roles.

Minicozzi’s educational background is equally impressive. She holds a Master of Education in Higher Education Administration from Northeastern University and a Bachelor of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Temple University. Additionally, she possesses a Chartered Advisor in Philanthropy credential from The American College of Financial Services, enhancing her ability to provide comprehensive and ethical advice on charitable gift planning and estate planning.

Minicozzi’s initial plans at SMR include meeting key stakeholders to understand the school’s vision and developing strategies for the second half of the 2023-2024 school year and beyond. Her expertise includes data management, volunteer coordination, special events, leadership giving, and public speaking.

For more information about philanthropy at St. Mary’s Ryken or to contact Michele Minicozzi, individuals can contact her at michele.minicozzi@smrhs.org. Her appointment marks a significant step forward for St. Mary’s Ryken’s mission to provide exemplary education and development opportunities.

