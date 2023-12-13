In a remarkable shift, the fall run of striped bass, also known as rockfish, has escalated dramatically. This surge is marked by the arrival of large stripers from the Atlantic, with recent catches in the bay and lower Potomac River boasting sizes up to 48 inches. These impressive catches indicate a significant movement of these fish into regional waters.

As observed in late November, big fish began appearing below Smith Point and have progressed further into the bay and Potomac areas. This migration has brought many fishing opportunities for local anglers, with trollers and jiggers reporting successful catches. Fabulous fishing Robert Lagrange shows off beautiful stripers. The Potomac is loaded with hefty rockfish.

The Maryland fishing season for striped bass concluded on December 10th, but the Potomac River remains open until December 31st. The Potomac regulations allow catching two rockfish per day, with a size limit of 20 to 31 inches. Larger fish are subject to catch-and-release policies, emphasizing the importance of conservation. Anglers are encouraged to quickly photograph and gently release these larger fish, recognizing their crucial role in the sustainability of the species.

Fishing techniques have varied, with trollers employing tandem rigs and large in-line sinkers, targeting the larger stripers at deeper levels. Additionally, umbrella rigs with smaller teasers and lures have been effective. Jiggers have found success using large jig heads dressed with paddle tail shads or BKDs and metal jigs weighing up to four ounces.

The color preferences for lures last week included blue, chartreuse, and white, indicating the specific tastes of the striped bass during this period. The schools of rockfish, primarily ranging from 20 to 30 inches, are dispersed across a vast 40-mile stretch from Cobb Island to the mouth of the Potomac River.

A notable concentration of larger schools has been observed from Piney Point on the Maryland side to Sandy Point on the Virginia side, extending to the river’s mouth. This region has become a hotspot for anglers seeking to capitalize on this seasonal run.

With less than three weeks remaining in the fishing season, enthusiasts are eager to make the most of this opportunity. Not only does this period offer a chance for sport and recreation, it also provides anglers the prospect of securing fresh fish dinners sourced directly from their local waters.

The current striped bass run in the Bay and Potomac areas represents a significant and exciting event for the fishing community. It underscores the dynamic nature of marine life and the ongoing importance of sustainable fishing practices to ensure the health and future of these vital fish populations.

