LATHAM, N.Y. – Daryn Alexander, the experienced fifth-year captain from Twinbrook, Maryland, has been honored as the United East Conference Men’s Basketball Volt Division Defensive Player of the Week. This announcement, made by the league office on Monday, December 3, marks Alexander’s third time achieved this distinction in his career.

The 6-foot-3 guard, playing for St. Mary’s College of Maryland, demonstrated remarkable defensive skills in a recent game that led to his team’s impressive 72-52 victory over Cabrini University on December 9. Alexander’s contribution was pivotal in what was the only game of the week for St. Mary’s College. He not only scored 11 points but also gathered six rebounds, all on the defensive end, delivered a season-high of five steals, and assisted four times, showcasing his all-around capabilities on the court.

Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Alexander’s performance this season has been consistently top-notch, as evidenced by his standings in the United East statistics. He is currently ranked fifth in the conference with an average of 2.3 steals per game. His shooting accuracy is also noteworthy, with a .506 field goal percentage, placing him sixth in the league. His skills as a playmaker are also prominent, as he holds the ninth position in the league with an average of 3.9 assists per game.

This honor comes as the St. Mary’s College men’s basketball team shows a solid season performance with a 5-4 record. Looking ahead, the team is gearing up for their next challenge. They are scheduled to play against Messiah University, which currently holds a 2-6 record, in the upcoming Puerto Rico Clasico. This game, set to take place in Bayamon, P.R., is scheduled for Monday, December 18, at 2 p.m. Atlantic Standard Time.

The Puerto Rico Clasico promises to be a significant event for the Seahawks as they seek to build on their current momentum and improve their standing in the season. Alexander’s recent accolade as the Defensive Player of the Week is a personal achievement and a testament to the team’s overall defensive strength and strategic prowess.

Under the leadership of their accomplished captain, the Seahawks are looking to make a mark in the upcoming game and the remainder of the season. Their performance in the Puerto Rico Clasico will be crucial in setting the tone for the rest of their campaign. Fans and followers of the St. Mary’s College men’s basketball team eagerly anticipate what the team, bolstered by Alexander’s award-winning defensive skills, will bring to the court in their next outing.

2023-24 United East Volt Division Defensive Players of the Week

Nov. 13 – Grant Sareyka, Lancaster Bible, Sr., G

Nov. 20 – Hollique Johnson , St. Mary’s College, Sr., F

Nov. 27 – Donyae Baylor-Carroll, Penn State Harrisburg, Sr., G

Dec. 4 – Jake Schalki, Penn State Abington, Sr., F/C

Dec. 11 – Daryn Alexander , St. Mary’s College, 5th, G

