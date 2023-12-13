LEXINGTON PARK, MD – As the festive season descends upon Lexington Park, local family-run businesses are bustling with activity, balancing holiday cheer with the pressures of meeting customer needs. In the heart of this seasonal rush are two stalwarts of the local economy: Taylor Gas, Heating and Air, and Doyles Carpet of Southern Maryland. These businesses, deeply rooted in the community, are shining examples of the resilience and dedication that define family-run enterprises.

Taylor Gas, Heating and Air, rebranded and thriving, has been a fixture on Great Mills Road for an impressive 75 years. Its familial ties are evident, with Frank Taylor’s brother, daughter, and son among the 25 full-time employees. Across town, Doyles Carpet, a 54-year veteran in the business originally located next to the former McKay’s Foodland, now boasts locations in both Great Mills and Prince Frederick. Of Doyles’ eight employees, six are family members, underscoring the familial essence of the business.

The holiday season, however, brings unique challenges to these enterprises. Norm Doyle of Doyles Carpet shared that the demand for new flooring installations surges as customers prepare to welcome guests. The business recently undertook a rush job with a seven-day turnaround, a testament to their commitment to customer satisfaction. This customer-first approach has been a hallmark of Doyle’s since its inception, exemplified by a memorable incident in December 1980 when Norm, in a bid to satisfy an urgent customer need, reinstalled green shag carpet from his own home into a client’s residence, a decision that humorously tested the strength of his marriage.

Doyle’s Carpet also announced an exciting development: integrating the Great Mills Post Office into their business, offering customers the convenience of postal services alongside their flooring needs.

Meanwhile, Taylor Gas, Heating and Air, known for its 24-hour emergency service, remains steadfast in its commitment to the community, especially during the holidays. The company, which has expanded to include heating, ventilation, and air conditioning sales and service, prides itself on its roots in Great Mills Road, a location Frank Taylor regards as home.

As Lexington Park gears up for the festive season, the Lexington Park Business Association (LexBa) highlights these businesses’ contributions and their unique challenges during this period. LexBa’s initiative, Holly Days in the Park, aims to showcase the spirit and dedication of local businesses and nonprofit organizations.

LexBa invites the public to its monthly meetings at 8 a.m. on the fourth Thursday of each month at various business locations. For more information about LexBa and its activities, interested parties can contact LexingtonParkBA@gmail.com. LexBa extends its best wishes to the community as we celebrate the holidays and looks forward to sharing more stories in the next edition of Holly Days in the Park.

