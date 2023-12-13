LATHAM, N.Y. – Melanie Aguilar, a sophomore guard from Parkdale High School in Riverdale, Maryland, has been named the United East Conference Women’s Basketball Volt Division Defensive Player of the Week. The announcement was made by the league office on Monday, December 11, marking Aguilar’s first-ever player of the week honor.

Aguilar, standing at 5 feet 5 inches, played a pivotal role in the St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s basketball team’s mixed results last week. The Seahawks experienced a challenging week, starting with a narrow 67-65 loss in a non-conference game against Notre Dame of Maryland University on December 7. However, they made a significant comeback with a 63-49 victory in another non-league match against Virginia Wesleyan University on December 9.

Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

During the game against Notre Dame, Aguilar contributed four points, two assists, a steal, and a block. Her performance escalated in the subsequent game against Virginia Wesleyan, where she scored eight points, grabbed four rebounds (three defensive), and recorded two steals. These contributions have been instrumental in Aguilar receiving the defensive player of the week accolade.

St. Mary’s College, currently holding a 7-3 record, is looking forward to its next game. The Seahawks are set to host Mary Baldwin University, which has a 2-6 record, in a non-conference match. This game is scheduled for Thursday, December 14, at 5 p.m. at the Michael P. O’Brien Athletics & Recreation Arena.

Aguilar’s recognition as the Defensive Player of the Week highlights her growing impact on the Seahawks’ performance this season. Her defensive skills, particularly in the recent games, have proven crucial in the team’s overall strategy and success on the court. As the season progresses, Aguilar’s role in the team is expected to evolve, potentially leading to more such honors and contributing significantly to the team’s aspirations in the conference.

With the Seahawks looking to build on their current record, the upcoming game against Mary Baldwin University is seen as an opportunity to maintain their momentum. The team’s performance, guided by players like Aguilar, will be crucial as they aim for a strong finish in the season.

This award not only celebrates Aguilar’s individual talent and hard work but also underscores the competitive spirit and skill level within the United East Conference. As college basketball continues to thrive with talented players like Aguilar, the United East Conference remains a significant platform for showcasing and developing young athletes in the sport.

2023-24 United East Volt Division Defensive Players of the Week

Nov. 13 – Tray Mobray , St. Mary’s College, So., G

Nov. 20 – Ali Lister, Penn State Harisburg, Jr., F

Nov. 27 – Amirah Hackney, Penn State Abington, Fy., G/F

Dec. 4 – Rachel Teats, Penn College, Jr., G

Dec. 11 – Melanie Aguilar , St. Mary’s College, So., G

