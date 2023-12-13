LEONARDTOWN, MD – In an unusual yet festive turn of events, Santa Claus made an unexpected appearance at the St. Mary’s County Commissioners (CSMC) business meeting in Leonardtown, Maryland, spreading holiday cheer and well-wishes to the community.

Following Santa’s visit, the CSMC embarked on their regular agenda, commencing with an invocation and the pledge of allegiance. The meeting swiftly moved to the approval of the consent agenda, paving the way for a series of significant discussions and decisions.

A key focus of the meeting was a Public Hearing on a proposed amendment to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Retirement Plan, a topic that holds considerable importance for the law enforcement community in the area.

During the County Administrator’s report, the Commissioners made several notable decisions. These included the approval of the FY2025 grant submission for the State Aid for Police Protection program, a critical step in ensuring the continued safety and security of St. Mary’s County residents.

Furthering the county’s infrastructure and services, the Commissioners approved a Ground Lease Agreement with Crown Atlantic Company, LLC. This move potentially signals new developments and projects in the region.

In an effort to enhance connectivity, the Commissioners received an update on local broadband access, a vital component in today’s digital age, particularly crucial for remote areas of the county.

In a significant allocation of resources, the CSMC approved the FY2024 Program Open Space funding award for various projects. These include the Land Preservation, Parks and Recreation Plan, the Dog Park Project, and the Skate Park Project, all aimed at improving community spaces and recreational opportunities for residents.

Addressing the need for strategic development, the Commissioners approved a budget amendment, transferring $300,000 from the Commissioner’s Reserve to the Department of Land Use & Growth Management. This fund is designated for consultant services to update the St. Mary’s County Comprehensive Plan, an essential tool for guiding future growth and development in the county.

The Maryland CORPS Service Year Option Grant award was also accepted, further bolstering the county’s commitment to community service and engagement.

In the realm of public safety and health, the CSMC approved the employment contract for the Chief of EMS Services Career Operations and an agreement with Everside Health Center, demonstrating a continued focus on emergency services and healthcare provisions for the county’s residents.

Following a closed session, the Commissioners reconvened for a Budget Work Session (BWS), an integral part of their fiscal planning and management responsibilities.

The next CSMC business meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, January 9, 2024, at 9 a.m. It will be held in the CSMC Meeting Room on the first floor of the Chesapeake Building at 41770 Baldridge Street in Leonardtown. These meetings, vital for public transparency and participation, are open to the public. They can also be viewed live on the St. Mary’s County Government (SMCG) Channel 95 or on-demand via the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel.

For additional information on the St. Mary’s County Government and its initiatives, residents and interested parties are encouraged to visit their website at stmaryscountymd.gov.

