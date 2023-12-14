December 13, 2023 – In a recent session, the Board of County Commissioners made significant decisions to enhance public engagement. It addressed various county matters, indicating a proactive approach towards community involvement and infrastructural development.

During the session held on Tuesday, Dec. 12, Carol Desoto, Clerk of the Board of County Commissioners, presented a review of the public comment process piloted from April to November 2023. The review highlighted the types and volume of comments received, emphasizing the community’s active participation. Based on staff recommendations, the Commissioners voted 4-1 to maintain the Public Comment period as a regular feature during each month’s first and last sessions. This decision is a testament to the Commissioners’ commitment to ensuring continued public involvement in governance.

Further enhancing public engagement, the media team suggested the reinstatement of joint town halls either bi-annually or annually, separating commissioner comments from public comments and revising the sign-up format for more equitable access. A proposal was also made to develop a more inclusive Code of Conduct and a marketing campaign to better inform the community about ways to connect with the commissioners.

In another significant decision, Commissioners agreed to strike amendments related to juice and flavored milk servings from county bill 2023-09, Healthy Meals For Children. The amendments, a concern for Health Officer Dr. Dianna Abney, will be reconsidered in the bill’s next presentation scheduled for Jan. 9. This move showcases the Commissioners’ responsiveness to expert advice and health concerns.

The session also saw a briefing on the Maryland Commercial Property Assessed Clean Energy Program (MD-PACE) legislation. A key recommendation from Abacus Property Solutions was considered, proposing the removal of a provision mandating an energy audit for power savings over the life of a loan. This change aims to offer flexibility to those interested in using the program.

Highlighting the county’s commitment to social welfare, a consensus was reached to utilize ARPA funds for a transitional housing project, demonstrating the Commissioners’ dedication to addressing housing needs in the community.

Moreover, Renesha Miles, Chief Equity Officer, provided a quarterly update on the county’s efforts to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion, reflecting the county’s ongoing commitment to these crucial values.

Another noteworthy discussion involved a petition from Swan Point residents requesting the county’s assistance in storm drainage system repairs, which will be considered in a public hearing on January 23, 2024.

On the fiscal front, the Commissioners approved several budget transfers and changes, including funding for the Benedict Central Sewer Feasibility Study and renovations at the Centennial Street Building. These approvals underscore the Commissioners’ focus on infrastructural improvement and efficient resource allocation.

In recognition of community engagement, the session concluded with the acknowledgment of the winners of the Charles County Government Truck Rodeo Awards, celebrating excellence in public service.

The next session of the Commissioners is scheduled for Jan. 9-10, 2024, continuing their efforts in addressing the needs and concerns of Charles County.

For those interested in viewing the meeting and the Commissioner Listening Session, a link is provided for convenient access. Citizens with special needs are encouraged to contact the Maryland Relay Service for assistance.

This session underscores the Commissioners’ dedication to enhancing public engagement, addressing health and infrastructure issues, and recognizing community contributions, demonstrating a comprehensive approach to governance in Charles County.

