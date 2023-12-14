ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – In a significant recognition of academic and athletic excellence, three St. Mary’s College of Maryland volleyball players have been named to the College Sports Communicators (CSC) Division III Women’s Volleyball Academic All-District® team. This prestigious acknowledgment was announced on Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 12.

The CSC’s Academic All-District® Women’s Volleyball Teams are designed to honor top student-athletes nationwide for their exemplary performance both on the court and in the classroom. This program is part of a broader CSC Academic All-America® initiative, which recognizes women’s volleyball players across four divisions: NCAA Division I, NCAA Division II, NCAA Division III, and NAIA.

Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Communication directors propose candidates for the Academic All-District® accolade. To be eligible, athletes must maintain a minimum 3.50 grade point average and meet stringent athletic standards.

Among those honored for the 2023 season from St. Mary’s College are senior Meghan Stevens from Westminster, Md. (homeschooled), junior Ellie Matthews from Hollywood, Md. (Leonardtown), and sophomore Alayna Sievert from Lusby, Md. (Patuxent). Notably, Stevens is celebrating her second consecutive selection.

Stevens, double majoring in biology and environmental studies with a 3.664 GPA, led the Seahawks in several categories. Her performance included a team-high of 319 digs, 278 points, and 233 kills, alongside 38 service aces and 13.0 total blocks. Serving as a team captain, Stevens, a 5-7 outside hitter, received All-United East Conference Second Team honors for her impressive season.

Matthews, a biology major with a 3.631 GPA, made significant contributions as a 5-9 middle blocker. Her junior year statistics include 118 points, 98 kills, 34 total blocks, and 32 digs.

Sievert, a team captain with a perfect 4.0 GPA as a mathematics major and educational studies minor, has been instrumental as the team’s setter. The 5-6 sophomore notched 319 assists, 38 service aces, 176 digs, and three block assists.

The St. Mary’s College volleyball team concluded the 2023 season with a 12-16 overall record, including a 2-4 mark in the United East Conference (UEC). The team secured the No. 4 seed in the 2023 United East Conference Volt Division Championship Tournament but was eliminated in the semifinals by top-seeded Gallaudet University on Nov. 7.

This season’s 12 victories marked the first instance since 2018 that the Seahawks achieved double-digit wins. Additionally, the team earned a conference championship tournament berth for the first time since 2019. It progressed to the semifinals for the first time since 2015, highlighting a year of notable achievements both academically and athletically.

