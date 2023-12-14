WASHINGTON, D.C. – A significant multi-agency investigation has culminated in a 19-count indictment against eight individuals from the Washington D.C. area, charged with participating in a large-scale fentanyl and cocaine trafficking operation. The indictment alleges that this group was responsible for distributing extensive quantities of narcotics across multiple states.

The announcement of the indictment was made today by several key figures in law enforcement, including U.S. Attorney Matthew M. Graves, DEA Special Agent in Charge Jarod Forget, FBI Acting Assistant Special Agent in Charge Chris Tremblay, U.S. Postal Inspection Service Inspector in Charge Damon Wood, and Metropolitan Police Department Chief Pamela Smith.

The individuals charged in this case are Samuel Braxton, 55; Ronnie Rogers, 68; Wayne Glymph, 57(Port Tobacco); Ricky Jackson, 65; Kevin Quattlebaum, 57; Michael Owens, 36(St. Charles, MD); and Michael Stewart, 59. As of November 29, 2023, seven of the eight defendants have been apprehended. The indictment covers overlapping conspiracies involving the possession and distribution of fentanyl, heroin, cocaine, and crack cocaine. Notably, a portion of the seized fentanyl powder contained carfentanil, a substance 100 times more potent than fentanyl, primarily used as an animal tranquilizer.

U.S. Attorney Graves emphasized the gravity of the situation, stating, “This group of defendants was allegedly supplying deadly fentanyl and carfentanil across multiple states in kilogram quantities.” He reaffirmed law enforcement’s commitment to pursuing those involved in such illegal activities.

DEA Special Agent in Charge Forget highlighted the critical threat posed by drugs like fentanyl, attributing fatal drug poisonings to the actions of traffickers and local gangs. He commended the collaborative efforts of local, state, and federal partners in bringing about these indictments, which have been instrumental in disrupting a significant drug trafficking organization.

The investigation, spanning from at least July 2021 to November 2023, led to the seizure of more than eight kilograms of high-potency fentanyl, over 6,000 counterfeit pills containing fentanyl, and more than six kilograms of cocaine. Additionally, law enforcement confiscated eight firearms, including one with armor-piercing capabilities and over $70,000 in cash and money orders.

Inspector Damon E. Wood of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service affirmed their commitment to combat illicit drug distribution through the U.S. mail system. Meanwhile, Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela A. Smith spoke about the devastating impact of fentanyl on communities and the ongoing efforts to trace and eliminate the sources of these illegal drugs.

This case results from a collaborative effort involving multiple agencies, including the DEA’s Washington Division, the FBI’s Washington Field Office, local police departments, and several U.S. Attorney’s Offices. Assistant U.S. Attorneys George Eliopoulos, William Hart, and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Adam Stempel of the Violence Reduction and Trafficking Section of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia are prosecuting the case.

It is important to note that an indictment is merely an allegation, and all defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

