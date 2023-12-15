HARWOOD, MD – A tragic vehicle accident occurred on Solomons Island Road near Owensville Sudley Road in Harwood on December 13, 2023, around 9:00 p.m., resulting in one fatality and multiple injuries. The Anne Arundel County Police Department has been actively investigating the incident.

According to the initial investigation, the accident involved a head-on collision between a 2019 Ford Escape and a 2013 Ford Fiesta. The Ford Escape, driven by 32-year-old Anthony Michael Filippelli from Edgewater, Maryland, was traveling southbound when it veered across the centerline, crashing into the northbound Ford Fiesta.

The impact of the collision was catastrophic. Stephen Lee Horodyski, a 68-year-old male from Edgewater, Maryland, who was behind the wheel of the Ford Fiesta, sustained fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Anne Arundel County Fire Department. The tragedy of the incident was further compounded by the severe injuries sustained by the other individuals involved. Sara Louise Winter, a 66-year-old female from Gambrills, Maryland, who was a passenger in the Fiesta, sustained life-threatening injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment. Meanwhile, the driver of the Ford Escape, Anthony Michael Filippelli, also suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department’s Traffic Safety Section has taken charge of the investigation to uncover the details leading to the accident. As the investigation continues, authorities are piecing together the events that led to this fatal incident. The community has been left shaken by the sudden and tragic loss of life and the grave injuries sustained.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department has not released further details. However, they urge anyone with information related to the crash to come forward to assist in the ongoing investigation. The department is committed to understanding the full circumstances of the collision and ensuring such incidents are prevented in the future.

