ANNAPOLIS, MD — Governor Wes Moore has officially declared 2024 as the ‘Year for Military Families’ in Maryland. This announcement comes with the introduction of a comprehensive legislative package aimed at supporting and empowering the state’s servicemembers, military spouses, and caregivers. This initiative marks the first legislative action from the Moore-Miller Administration for the 2024 session of the Maryland General Assembly.

The centerpiece of this legislative push is the Families Serve Act of 2024, a bill focused on creating employment opportunities for military families. This Act will allow private-sector employers to prioritize the hiring of military spouses. It will extend the existing preferential hiring process for veterans in state government to include military spouses.

Governor Moore Delivering Remarks

Another significant proposal is the Time to Serve Act of 2024. This legislation seeks to double the military leave available for state employees of the National Guard or military reserves. The Act provides these servicemembers with greater flexibility in using their leave, allowing them to spend more time with family. It also proposes increasing Disaster Service Leave for state employees from 15 to 30 days.

Lieutenant Governor Miller emphasized the state’s commitment to translating gratitude for military service into tangible actions. He highlighted Maryland’s efforts in making the Year for Military Families a meaningful reality, referencing his role as the Maryland Joins Forces initiative chair.

The announcement followed a meeting between the governor, lieutenant governor, and military families and advocates at a dedicated ‘Military Families Store’ in Annapolis. With military spouses facing an unemployment rate of 21% and 26% of enlisted families suffering from food insecurity, these legislative measures aim to tackle the unique challenges faced by military families.

In addition to the governor’s legislation, the Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs plans to introduce further bills to support military families. These include adding a military spouse representative to the Maryland Military Installation Council and waiving fees for Gold Star license plates.

Senator Dawn Gile and Delegates Andrew Pruski, Stephanie Smith, and Adrian Boafo have proposed several bills in line with these initiatives. These include renaming the Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs to include military families, designating military status as a protected class for hiring purposes, and establishing an Interstate Cosmetology Licensure Compact to ease licensure burdens, particularly for military spouses.

Senator Gile, a military spouse herself, expressed her commitment to these legislative efforts, stating that they represent an essential investment in the state’s military community and are vital for the recruitment, readiness, and retention of military servicememembers.

Maryland Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Anthony Woods expressed enthusiasm for the proposed changes, highlighting the importance of advocating for military families.

The Moore-Miller Administration has also launched the Maryland Joins Forces campaign, chaired by Lieutenant Governor Miller. This campaign is modeled after the White House’s ‘Joining Forces’ initiative and focuses on supporting military families across five key areas: employment, food and housing insecurity, education, health and wellness, and volunteer service. Maryland is the first state to implement such a program at the state level.

Additionally, the administration supports legislation for Gold Star Families, allowing them to apply for special license plates at no cost as a gesture of honor and recognition.

Major General Janeen L. Birckhead, the Adjutant General of the Maryland National Guard, noted the direct contribution of strong military families to national security. She underscored Maryland’s commitment to being a national leader in addressing the needs of military families, framing 2024 as a pivotal year to acknowledge their sacrifices.

