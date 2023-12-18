The Charles County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Warrant Unit, in collaboration with the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force, has issued an urgent appeal for public assistance in locating 38-year-old Brandon Gerald Jernigan. Originating from Jackson, Mississippi, Jernigan is wanted on several serious charges, including armed robbery, first-degree assault, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, handgun violations, and additional related charges.

Brandon Gerald Jernigan is described as approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing around 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Jernigan has connections in multiple locations across the United States, including Jackson, Mississippi; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Baltimore City, Maryland; and Prince George’s and Charles Counties in Maryland. This widespread network of connections has led authorities to cast a wide net in their search efforts.

The seriousness of the charges against Jernigan has prompted law enforcement to seek the community’s help. The public is urged to be on the lookout and report any sightings or information regarding Jernigan’s whereabouts. To facilitate this, PFC Rickard of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office can be contacted directly at 301-609-3282, extension 0660, for any leads or information.

Understanding the need for confidentiality in such matters, the authorities have provided avenues for anonymous tip-offs. Individuals with information who wish to remain unidentified can contact Charles County Crime Solvers. This can be done by calling 1-866-411-TIPS, submitting tips online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com, or through the P3Intel mobile application.

Charles County Crime Solvers has announced a financial incentive to encourage public participation and aid in the swift apprehension of Jernigan. They offer a cash reward of up to $1,000 for the tip that directly leads to Jernigan’s arrest. This move signifies the importance and urgency of capturing Jernigan, emphasizing his potential threat to the community.

The collaboration between local law enforcement and federal agencies highlights the severity of Jernigan’s alleged crimes and the prioritization of public safety in this manhunt. The coordinated efforts reflect a dedicated approach to law enforcement and community safety.

Authorities remind the public to exercise caution and not to approach Jernigan if sighted due to the nature of his charges and the potential danger he poses. Instead, individuals are urged to contact law enforcement immediately with any relevant information. The collective effort of the community and law enforcement is deemed crucial in ensuring the swift and safe apprehension of Brandon Gerald Jernigan.

