PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Stephen Pereira, the chief information officer (CIO) for Calvert County Government, has recently been honored as the County Information Technology (IT) Executive of the Year. This accolade, presented by Scoop News Group, is part of the LocalSmart Awards, an initiative recognizing outstanding contributions in city, county, and municipal government sectors.

Since taking the helm as the director of Technology Services in 2022, Pereira has been instrumental in transforming the technology landscape of Calvert County. Under his stewardship, the county has witnessed significant enhancements in its technology infrastructure and digital services, markedly improving the efficiency and effectiveness of its government operations.

A notable achievement during Pereira’s tenure is Calvert County’s recognition as the No. 1 Digital County in the nation for populations up to 150,000. The Center awarded this prestigious ranking for Digital Government (CDG) and the National Association of Counties. Additionally, Calvert County garnered the CDG’s Government Experience Project Award for developing the Encompass Land Management Portal, further exemplifying the county’s commitment to digital innovation.

In response to receiving the award, Pereira expressed deep gratitude, attributing the success to his team and colleagues across the county government. “I am deeply honored to receive the County IT Executive of the Year award, but this recognition truly belongs to the entire Technology Services team and our colleagues across Calvert County government,” Pereira remarked. He emphasized his team’s collaborative efforts and innovative spirit, which he believes are pivotal in delivering efficient and effective services to the community.

Before ascending to the director role, Pereira served as the deputy director of Technology Services for Calvert County. He oversaw various crucial aspects in this capacity, including technology budgets and contracts, records management, and formulating new IT policies, standards, and training programs.

The LocalSmart Awards by Scoop News Group are vital in highlighting individuals and projects that significantly enhance government operations at various levels. Pereira’s recognition as the County IT Executive of the Year not only celebrates his individual achievements but also underscores his team’s collective efforts in advancing technology within government operations, setting a benchmark for other counties to aspire to.

