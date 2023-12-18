WALDORF, MD — The Charles County Board of Education held its regular meeting on December 12, 2023, addressing various significant topics ranging from budget requests to policy updates. The meeting, streamed live and archived on the Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) YouTube page, included substantial updates from Superintendent of Schools Maria V. Navarro, Ed.D., and other key staff members.

Superintendent’s Report

Dr. Navarro acknowledged staff members for their pivotal role in launching Oracle, the new CCPS financial and staff data management system. She commended their efforts, particularly those from the budget, finance, technology, and human resources departments. Navarro also encouraged community participation in school and sports events and expressed gratitude towards staff involved in food drives and meal deliveries for needy families. She highlighted the recent achievements of high school students in the “It’s Academic” county competition and reminded the public of the CCPS winter break schedule. The full report and video update are available here.

2025 Budget Overview

Navarro and CCPS Chief Financial Officer Karen Acton presented the 2025 budget request. The proposal includes salary increases, strategic enhancements, projected student enrollment growth, and continuation costs for current operations. Acton outlined the budget development and mandatory cost increases for each cycle. Navarro elaborated on strategic enhancements such as expanding the Early College Program and Dual Enrollment at the College of Southern Maryland (CSM), opening the Early Learning Center, Waldorf campus, and increasing academic options. The budget also addresses expanded support for students and families, including after-school programs, transportation for middle and high school students, and additional transportation staff. The complete report is available here.

Policy Updates on Student Eligibility

Marvin Jones, Ed.D., Chief of Schools, and Richard Pauole, Director of Student Activities, Athletics, and Aquatics, presented an overview of the current eligibility policy for Grades 9-12 students. The proposed changes include allowing students with no more than one F and a 2.0 GPA or higher to be eligible while eliminating the attendance requirement. The full presentation is accessible here.

Project Status and School Naming Updates

Steve Andritz, Director of Planning and Construction, updated on the CCPS projects, including funding recommendations for the 2025 Capital Improvement Plan (CIP). The Board is appealing for additional funding for five more projects. Shelley Mackey, Director of Communications, updated us on the naming process for Elementary 23, with 50 submissions received, and the committee expected to finalize suggestions by February/March. Full reports are available here.

Legislative and Recognition Updates

Eric Schwartz, Staff Attorney, provided a legislative update on Blueprint funding for the next year, noting that while the funding is guaranteed, Blueprint issues won’t be addressed through it. The Board recognized several students and staff for their outstanding contributions, including Timothy Knight, Le’asiah Savoy, Fatou Njie, Jamison Sturdifen, James Harper, Keyanna Williams, Christina White, Alexandra Pobst, Jill Locco, and Stephenie Wash.

Board Discussions and Action Items

The Board reviewed a draft operational handbook and deferred action until the March retreat. The meeting also covered action items like recent meeting minutes, personnel issues, and van transportation. The Board postponed action on Policy 1820: Educational Equity, seeking further feedback.

Viewers can access the archived video here for more detailed information on the meeting and the specific updates.

Like this: Like Loading...