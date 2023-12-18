The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) has achieved a significant milestone in pharmacy education, securing national accreditation for its Pharmacy Technician Certificate Program. This accomplishment, unique in Maryland, comes at a critical moment, as the healthcare industry faces a burgeoning crisis marked by increasing demands on pharmacists and a scarcity of qualified personnel in key roles.

CSM stands out as the only college-based pharmacy technician program in Maryland to receive entry-level accreditation, further distinguished by its advanced-level accreditation. The program’s structure is designed to expedite students’ entry into the workforce, complemented by transfer agreements that pave a clear pathway toward a doctorate in pharmacy. Impressively, the program boasts a 100% success rate, with all graduates passing their Maryland Pharmacy Technician Examination and securing employment in the field. The Pharmacy Technician lab at CSM’s Center for Health Sciences at the Regional Hughesville Campus was specifically designed with accreditation in mind. The lab also features model retail and hospital pharmacies with simulated medications, cash registers, and even lockboxes so that students enter the workforce prepared for every aspect of their new roles.

President of CSM, Dr. Yolanda Wilson, emphasizes the college’s role in fostering economic prosperity through a deep understanding of labor market dynamics and regional needs. The program’s success is a testament to CSM’s commitment to being more than an educational institution – it is a key driver of regional economic growth.

Accreditation, a mark of excellence, was granted by the Pharmacy Technician Accreditation Commission, a joint effort of the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists and the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education. Achieving this status required a rigorous four-year process, meeting numerous stringent standards.

Sharon Baker, CSM’s Program Coordinator, highlights the value of accreditation, noting that employers highly sought after graduates from accredited programs for their adherence to national standards. The program’s comprehensive lab, equipped with simulated retail and hospital pharmacy setups, prepares students for all aspects of their future roles.

The program’s structure allows for rapid workforce entry, offering basic-level certification after the first year, qualifying students for retail pharmacy positions. Further study leads to advanced-level certification, which is necessary for hospital employment. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics anticipates a 6% growth in this field within the year, reflecting the expanding role of pharmacy technicians in healthcare.

CSM alumni, like Dr. David Sebulime, exemplify the program’s effectiveness. Sebulime’s journey from CSM’s Pharmacy Technician Program to a Pharm.D. from the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine illustrates the program’s ability to foster success through hands-on experience, tailored advising, and scholarship opportunities.

CSM’s proactive approach to education extends to its transfer agreements with four-year institutions, including a novel partnership with the University of Maryland Eastern Shore (UMES) and an articulation agreement with Notre Dame of Maryland University. These partnerships facilitate a seamless transition from associate degrees to doctorates in pharmacology, ensuring a well-supported educational journey.

Dr. Syria Wesley, a CSM alumna and recipient of a National Science Foundation grant, credits CSM for setting her on the path to her doctorate in pharmacy. Her story, reflective of many first-generation college graduates, underscores the supportive and close-knit community fostered at CSM, a hallmark of its commitment to its students’ success.

In an era where the healthcare sector is grappling with a critical shortage of pharmacy professionals, CSM’s nationally accredited Pharmacy Technician Program offers a solution and stands as a beacon of educational excellence and opportunity.

