ANNAPOLIS, MD — In a significant move to combat the overdose crisis, Maryland Governor Wes Moore signed an executive order yesterday, establishing the Maryland Office of Overdose Response. This new division within the Maryland Department of Health will spearhead the state’s efforts in coordinating actions across various agencies to address the overdose epidemic.

Governor Moore, accompanied by prominent figures including Lt. Governor Aruna Miller, Dr. Rahul Gupta from the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy, Deputy Secretary for Behavioral Health Alyssa Lord, and Special Secretary of Overdose Response Emily Keller, emphasized the evolving nature of the opioid and overdose crisis. The governor highlighted the state’s commitment to adapt its strategies to meet the community’s needs, focusing on providing compassionate care to individuals affected by drug use and supporting their journey toward recovery.

The newly formed office, previously known as the Opioid Operational Command Center, will be headed by Special Secretary Keller. It replaces the Inter-Agency Heroin and Opioid Coordinating Council with the Maryland Overdose Response Advisory Council, chaired by Lt. Governor Miller. This council will comprise representatives from 18 state government agencies and offices, enhancing data sharing and strategic guidance to improve substance use care and address disparities in overdose outcomes.

Lt. Governor Miller underscored the public health approach to the crisis, stressing the importance of diverse partnerships spanning public health, public safety, education, and social services. This inclusive approach aims to reach people at risk of overdose in various stages of their lives.

The Moore-Miller Administration’s strategy to reduce overdoses revolves around five key policy pillars: prevention, harm reduction, treatment, recovery, and public safety. The Office of Overdose Response plans to develop a comprehensive strategic plan, incorporating feedback from experts, agencies, community partners, and the public to address the state’s urgent needs.

Dr. Rahul Gupta, representing the federal government, applauded Maryland’s initiative, emphasizing the importance of state-federal partnerships in tackling the overdose epidemic. He recognized the commitment of Governor Moore and Lieutenant Governor Miller in reinforcing both public health and public safety efforts in Maryland.

Special Secretary Keller pointed out Maryland’s leadership role in addressing the overdose crisis and the necessity to stay proactive. The office aims to enhance collaboration across state and local agencies to advance effective strategies for saving lives and promoting recovery success.

The administration’s efforts are accessible at StopOverdose.maryland.gov, a platform offering resources and information to support individuals grappling with substance use. This includes details on fentanyl, access to the overdose-reversing medicine naloxone, and Maryland’s Good Samaritan law, which offers protection to individuals seeking emergency assistance for overdoses.

Deputy Secretary Alyssa Lord expressed confidence in the new changes, emphasizing their potential to improve outcomes for more Marylanders through strengthened cooperation and communication. Marylanders in need of assistance with substance use or behavioral health issues are encouraged to call or text 988 to reach the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline for support.

