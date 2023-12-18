The Powerball® jackpot, already renowned for its life-changing sums, has soared to an impressive $543 million, with the next drawing scheduled for Monday, Dec. 18. As the holiday approaches, this staggering amount is drawing considerable attention, offering a potential windfall to the lucky winner. The current jackpot boasts a cash option of approximately $268.2 million.

2023 has been a remarkable year for Powerball, witnessing some of the largest jackpots in the game’s history. Five jackpots have been claimed this year alone, with three ranking among the top ten largest ever. The year’s winning streak includes:

February 6, 2023: $754.6 million in Washington

March 4, 2023: $162.6 million in Virginia

April 19, 2023: $252.6 million in Ohio

July 19, 2023: $1.08 billion in California

October 11, 2023: A record-breaking $1.765 billion in California

The current jackpot has been growing since the last win on October 11, 2023, when a single ticket in California matched all the numbers, bagging the colossal $1.765 billion prize. Since then, 27 consecutive drawings have passed without a jackpot winner.

In the recent drawing on a Wednesday, while no jackpot was claimed, significant wins were still recorded. Four tickets matched all five white balls, leading to substantial prizes. Two tickets, one from New York and New Jersey, secured $1 million each. Meanwhile, tickets from Arkansas and Texas doubled their winnings to $2 million each by opting for the Power Play® feature, which costs an additional $1 per play. Throughout this jackpot run, 29 tickets have won Match 5 prizes, each worth at least $1 million. In California, prize payouts are parimutuel and depend on sales and the number of winners.

The upcoming jackpot offers a tantalizing choice for the potential winner. They can opt for an annuitized prize of about $535 million or a lump-sum payment estimated at $268.2 million. The annuity option includes an immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments, each increasing by 5 percent.

Powerball tickets are available for $2 per play. They are sold across 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee and live-streamed on Powerball.com.

The odds of winning a prize stand at 1 in 24.9, while the chance of hitting the jackpot is 1 in 292.2 million. As the excitement builds towards the upcoming draw, the Powerball jackpot remains a symbol of fortune and dreams, especially during this festive season.

