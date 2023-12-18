St. Mary’s City, MD — In a gripping non-conference basketball clash, the St. Mary’s College of Maryland Women’s Basketball Team edged Mary Baldwin University with a tight 66-64 victory. The Seahawks improved their record to 8-3, while Mary Baldwin fell to 2-7.

The game commenced with Mary Baldwin taking an early lead, ending the first quarter ahead at 19-12. Melanie Aguilar was a standout for the Seahawks, scoring 10 points in this quarter, including two three-pointers. Olivia Liszt also contributed with a significant basket.

In the second quarter, the game saw an exchange of impressive shots. Sam Blaylock and Olivia Liszt both hit three-pointers for St. Mary’s. Despite this effort, St. Mary’s trailed throughout the first half, with Stephanie Howell rounding off their scoring, leaving them eight points behind at halftime.

A turnaround for St. Mary’s occurred in the third quarter when they took their first lead of the game. This change in fortune was sparked by Sam Blaylock, who was fouled while attempting a three-pointer and subsequently made all three free throws. The Seahawks then maintained a three-point lead entering the final quarter, aided by their effective performance at the free-throw line, going 11-14.

The fourth quarter saw St. Mary’s extend their lead to nine points, thanks to the combined efforts of Olivia Liszt and Sam Blaylock, who scored the first 11 points of the quarter for the Seahawks. However, Mary Baldwin responded robustly with a 12-4 run, tying the game with 42 seconds left.

In a nail-biting finale, Blaylock missed a three-pointer with 29 seconds remaining, followed up with a successful put-back layup 24 seconds later, regaining the lead for St. Mary’s. The Seahawks then held firm defensively to secure their narrow two-point victory.

In terms of individual performances, Sam Blaylock led the scorers with 23 points, including five three-pointers. Stephanie Howell contributed significantly with a team-high 11 rebounds and two steals. Olivia Liszt also had a notable performance, finishing the game with 14 points.

The Seahawks are now looking ahead to their next game, scheduled for December 18 at 9:00 AM against Knox in San Juan, Puerto Rico. This victory adds momentum to their season, showcasing their resilience and ability to perform under pressure. The team’s performance in this close encounter highlights their potential as they progress through the season.

Like this: Like Loading...