BALTIMORE, MD – A federal court in Baltimore has sentenced Dementrous Von Smith, also known as “Meecho” and “El Meecho,” to 53 months in prison for his involvement in a scheme defrauding COVID-19 relief programs of at least $1.5 million. The 36-year-old resident of Waldorf, Maryland, will also undergo three years of supervised release post-incarceration.

U.S. District Judge Brendan A. Hurson delivered the sentence, which was announced by various federal and state law enforcement officials, including United States Attorney Erek L. Barron and leaders from the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, Department of Labor – Office of Inspector General, Homeland Security Investigations, Maryland State Police, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, a federal law enacted in March 2020, aimed to provide emergency financial assistance during the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. This included expanded eligibility and benefits for Unemployment Insurance (UI) through various programs.

According to his plea agreement, Smith and his co-conspirators executed a fraud scheme from March 2020 to October 2021. They impersonated victims to submit fraudulent UI claims in Maryland and California, utilizing electronic communication methods to share and acquire personally identifiable information (PII) of the victims. They also created false email addresses and phone numbers to support their fraudulent applications.

The group converted the fraudulently obtained UI benefits, loaded on debit cards, into cash withdrawals and other transactions for personal gain. In one instance, Smith was caught on bank surveillance in July 2021, withdrawing $4,000 using a victim’s UI profile. His bank records also indicated involvement with at least 12 UI profiles belonging to identity theft victims, linking him directly to the fraudulent activities.

During a search warrant executed on July 7, 2022, at Smith’s residence and vehicle, law enforcement officials recovered firearms, ammunition, and a significant amount of cash.

Michael Akame Ngwese Ay Makoge, known as “Hype” and “2Hype,” a 28-year-old from Laurel, Maryland, has pleaded guilty to his role in the fraud scheme. He faces a maximum of 30 years in federal prison for wire fraud conspiracy and an additional mandatory two-year sentence for aggravated identity theft. His sentencing is scheduled for February 1, 2024.

This case forms part of a broader initiative by the U.S. Department of Justice’s District of Maryland Strike Force. This force is one of five nationwide focused on investigating and prosecuting large-scale, multi-state pandemic relief fraud. These interagency efforts aim to identify and prosecute those who exploit pandemic relief funds, using a combination of data analysis and legal prosecution to combat COVID-19 fraud.

