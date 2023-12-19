The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) recently celebrated the induction of 11 exceptional nursing students into the Alpha Omega Chapter of the Organization for Associate Degree Nursing (OADN) Alpha Delta Nu Honor Society. This prestigious recognition was awarded to students who have consistently demonstrated academic excellence in their nursing courses, achieving grades of B or higher without any course repetitions.

The fall 2023 inductees include Stephanie Allers, Honorine Badalo, Asia Davis, Sumiyati Lie, Olivia McKenzie, Bernice Ngere, Carlie Dahlstedt-Henderson, Samantha Romba, Ashley Shrawder, Natalie Thompson, and Amari Weem. These students have not only excelled academically but have also contributed to a scholarly project aimed at advancing the nursing profession.

Credit: College of Southern Maryland

Asia Davis, the student speaker at the induction ceremony on November 20, emphasized the importance of hard work and perseverance in achieving academic success. She encouraged her peers to continue striving for excellence in their nursing careers, highlighting the role of Alpha Omega as a symbol of their commitment to the highest standards in nursing. Davis also shared details of their capstone project, which involved creating pamphlets for high school students to encourage them to pursue nursing and consider CSM as their educational institution.

Linda Goodman, a professor of nursing at CSM, provided insights into the history of the OADN and the Alpha Delta Nu Honor Society. She elaborated on the significance of various nursing symbols displayed during the event, such as Florence Nightingale’s “Notes on Nursing,” a lamp and lit candle, and a stethoscope. These symbols collectively represent the nursing profession’s foundations, knowledge, compassion, and practical tools.

Goodman also mentioned that the inductees would receive a special pin and cord, which they can proudly wear with their graduation regalia, symbolizing their induction into the honor society and commitment to ethical and professional nursing practices.

Dr. Bernice Brezina, Dean of CSM’s School of Professional and Technical Studies and Interim Dean of CSM’s School of Science and Health, provided the closing remarks. She highlighted the students’ perseverance, resilience, and hard work in balancing their academic, personal, and professional responsibilities. Dr. Brezina challenged the inductees to continue being exemplary in their pursuit of excellence as they completed their nursing program and embarked on their careers.

This induction ceremony not only marks a significant milestone for these students but also serves as a testament to their dedication and potential as future leaders in the nursing field. The College of Southern Maryland continues to foster an environment of excellence, preparing its students to make meaningful contributions to healthcare and society.

Like this: Like Loading...