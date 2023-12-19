In the recently concluded two-week firearm season, Maryland hunters successfully harvested 28,236 deer, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources reported. This year’s count, from November 25 to December 9, showed a slight decrease of 3% from last year’s tally of 29,160.

Karina Stonesifer, the Director of the Wildlife and Heritage Service, emphasized the importance of this season, stating, “Firearm hunting for deer continues to be our most popular season.” She noted its dual role in providing essential venison for hunters and aiding in managing the state’s deer population.

Photo by Olivia Wiley, submitted to the 2019 Maryland DNR Photo Contest.

The harvest breakdown revealed that hunters took 12,002 antlered deer, closely mirroring last year’s figure of 12,018. However, there was a notable 5% drop in the antlerless deer count, from 17,142 last year to 16,234 this year. Notably, the harvest of sika deer—a species separate from the more common white-tailed deer—saw a 12% increase, contributing 501 to the antlered and 589 to the antlerless totals.

A significant portion of the deer harvest occurred on Sundays, with over 2,700 deer, nearly 10% of the total, being taken on these days. This highlights the increasing role of Sunday hunting, which is currently permitted on selected Sundays in 20 of Maryland’s 23 counties.

Regional data showed variances in the harvest numbers. In Region A, which includes Allegany, Garrett, and western Washington counties, hunters reported a combined harvest of 2,564 antlered and 1,414 antlerless deer. This represented a decrease of 3% for antlered and 8% for antlerless deer compared to last year. In contrast, other parts of the state saw a slight increase of 1% in the antlered deer harvest, with a total of 9,438 antlered and 14,820 antlerless deer. However, similar to the overall trend, the antlerless harvest in these areas decreased by 5%.

Maryland’s modern firearm deer season is set to reopen on January 5, 2024, in deer management region B. Additionally, hunters will have another opportunity during the muzzleloader deer hunting season, which is scheduled to reopen on December 16 and run through December 30.

This year’s harvest figures indicate a continued strong interest in deer hunting in Maryland despite the slight decrease in numbers. The data also underscores the ongoing efforts to balance deer population management with providing hunting opportunities across the state. As the seasons continue, Maryland’s Department of Natural Resources remains committed to overseeing sustainable and responsible hunting practices.

Maryland Reported Harvest for the Two-Week Firearm Season

 AntleredAntlerlessTotal
County20222023% Change20222023% Change20222023% Change
Allegany968856-11.6638485-24.01,6061,341-16.5
Anne Arundel1932024.7268224-16.4461426-7.6
Baltimore493443-10.1753733-2.71,2461,176-5.6
Calvert1731856.92993031.34724883.4
Caroline403397-1.5986846-14.21,3891,243-10.5
Carroll1,0351,0632.71,4841,462-1.52,5192,5250.2
Cecil420406-3.3743715-3.81,1631,121-3.6
Charles381360-5.54795055.48608650.6
Dorchester         
whitetail356341-4.2632625-1.1988966-2.2
sika3954308.946953113.286496111.2
Frederick1,2571,218-3.11,6671,590-4.62,9242,808-4.0
Garrett1,3011,4058.07368059.42,0372,2108.5
Harford371328-11.6667590-11.51,038918-11.6
Howard213175-17.83053215.2518496-4.2
Kent35846529.9921774-16.01,2791,239-3.1
Montgomery385308-20.0513451-12.1898759-15.5
Prince George’s189184-2.6278233-16.2467417-10.7
Queen Anne’s417413-1.0828820-1.01,2451,233-1.0
St. Mary’s261255-2.333938112.46006366.0
Somerset         
whitetail2913003.1608561-7.7899861-4.2
sika68*65*1213*
Talbot298279-6.46496571.2947936-1.2
Washington1,014979-3.5941872-7.31,9551,851-5.3
Wicomico         
whitetail36843417.9833804-3.51,2011,2383.1
sika4862*5153*99115*
Worcester         
whitetail42350519.41,047888-15.21,4701,393-5.2
sika11*20*31*
Total12,01812,002-0.117,14216,234-5.329,16028,236-3.2

