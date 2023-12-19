In the recently concluded two-week firearm season, Maryland hunters successfully harvested 28,236 deer, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources reported. This year’s count, from November 25 to December 9, showed a slight decrease of 3% from last year’s tally of 29,160.

Karina Stonesifer, the Director of the Wildlife and Heritage Service, emphasized the importance of this season, stating, “Firearm hunting for deer continues to be our most popular season.” She noted its dual role in providing essential venison for hunters and aiding in managing the state’s deer population. Photo by Olivia Wiley, submitted to the 2019 Maryland DNR Photo Contest.

The harvest breakdown revealed that hunters took 12,002 antlered deer, closely mirroring last year’s figure of 12,018. However, there was a notable 5% drop in the antlerless deer count, from 17,142 last year to 16,234 this year. Notably, the harvest of sika deer—a species separate from the more common white-tailed deer—saw a 12% increase, contributing 501 to the antlered and 589 to the antlerless totals.

A significant portion of the deer harvest occurred on Sundays, with over 2,700 deer, nearly 10% of the total, being taken on these days. This highlights the increasing role of Sunday hunting, which is currently permitted on selected Sundays in 20 of Maryland’s 23 counties.

Regional data showed variances in the harvest numbers. In Region A, which includes Allegany, Garrett, and western Washington counties, hunters reported a combined harvest of 2,564 antlered and 1,414 antlerless deer. This represented a decrease of 3% for antlered and 8% for antlerless deer compared to last year. In contrast, other parts of the state saw a slight increase of 1% in the antlered deer harvest, with a total of 9,438 antlered and 14,820 antlerless deer. However, similar to the overall trend, the antlerless harvest in these areas decreased by 5%.

Maryland’s modern firearm deer season is set to reopen on January 5, 2024, in deer management region B. Additionally, hunters will have another opportunity during the muzzleloader deer hunting season, which is scheduled to reopen on December 16 and run through December 30.

This year’s harvest figures indicate a continued strong interest in deer hunting in Maryland despite the slight decrease in numbers. The data also underscores the ongoing efforts to balance deer population management with providing hunting opportunities across the state. As the seasons continue, Maryland’s Department of Natural Resources remains committed to overseeing sustainable and responsible hunting practices.

Maryland Reported Harvest for the Two-Week Firearm Season Antlered Antlerless Total County 2022 2023 % Change 2022 2023 % Change 2022 2023 % Change Allegany 968 856 -11.6 638 485 -24.0 1,606 1,341 -16.5 Anne Arundel 193 202 4.7 268 224 -16.4 461 426 -7.6 Baltimore 493 443 -10.1 753 733 -2.7 1,246 1,176 -5.6 Calvert 173 185 6.9 299 303 1.3 472 488 3.4 Caroline 403 397 -1.5 986 846 -14.2 1,389 1,243 -10.5 Carroll 1,035 1,063 2.7 1,484 1,462 -1.5 2,519 2,525 0.2 Cecil 420 406 -3.3 743 715 -3.8 1,163 1,121 -3.6 Charles 381 360 -5.5 479 505 5.4 860 865 0.6 Dorchester whitetail 356 341 -4.2 632 625 -1.1 988 966 -2.2 sika 395 430 8.9 469 531 13.2 864 961 11.2 Frederick 1,257 1,218 -3.1 1,667 1,590 -4.6 2,924 2,808 -4.0 Garrett 1,301 1,405 8.0 736 805 9.4 2,037 2,210 8.5 Harford 371 328 -11.6 667 590 -11.5 1,038 918 -11.6 Howard 213 175 -17.8 305 321 5.2 518 496 -4.2 Kent 358 465 29.9 921 774 -16.0 1,279 1,239 -3.1 Montgomery 385 308 -20.0 513 451 -12.1 898 759 -15.5 Prince George’s 189 184 -2.6 278 233 -16.2 467 417 -10.7 Queen Anne’s 417 413 -1.0 828 820 -1.0 1,245 1,233 -1.0 St. Mary’s 261 255 -2.3 339 381 12.4 600 636 6.0 Somerset whitetail 291 300 3.1 608 561 -7.7 899 861 -4.2 sika 6 8 * 6 5 * 12 13 * Talbot 298 279 -6.4 649 657 1.2 947 936 -1.2 Washington 1,014 979 -3.5 941 872 -7.3 1,955 1,851 -5.3 Wicomico whitetail 368 434 17.9 833 804 -3.5 1,201 1,238 3.1 sika 48 62 * 51 53 * 99 115 * Worcester whitetail 423 505 19.4 1,047 888 -15.2 1,470 1,393 -5.2 sika 1 1 * 2 0 * 3 1 * Total 12,018 12,002 -0.1 17,142 16,234 -5.3 29,160 28,236 -3.2

