San Juan, PR – In an intense face-off at the Puerto Rico Clasico, the St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s basketball team faced a challenging game against Knox College. The Seahawks, holding an 8-4 record, started the game with a promising lead but struggled to maintain their momentum, ultimately succumbing to Knox College, which now stands at 9-3, with a final score of 76-55.

The game began with a dynamic first quarter, marked by a tight competition between the two teams. The Seahawks secured a slender three-point advantage by the quarter’s end, largely thanks to key contributions from players like Sam Blaylock, who sank two three-pointers, and Amira Whitaker, who added six points, including a critical jump shot.

St. Mary’s displayed an impressive 52% shooting accuracy from the field during this phase. However, the second quarter saw a dramatic shift in pace, with both teams combining for a mere 19 points. The Seahawks extended their lead slightly, entering halftime with a four-point advantage. This period featured noteworthy performances from Olivia Liszt, with two three-pointers, and Stephanie Howell, who added four points.

The tide of the match shifted in the third quarter when Knox College regained the lead for the first time since the game’s opening minutes. The Prairie Fire, Knox’s team, led by as much as seven points and concluded the quarter three points ahead. The Seahawks showed a diverse scoring effort, with six players contributing points, including Blaylock and Melanie Aguilar, who scored the quarter’s final five points, keeping St. Mary’s in contention.

The final quarter, however, proved decisive. Knox College displayed remarkable offensive prowess, shooting over 60% from the field and drastically outscoring St. Mary’s by 26-8. The Seahawks struggled, converting only 3 of 18 field goal attempts. Despite the team’s difficulties, Liszt continued to shine, maintaining a 50% shooting success rate from the field and behind the arc.

Regarding individual performances, Blaylock and Liszt each added 12 points to the Seahawks’ tally. Howell and Whitaker made significant contributions with eight points and seven rebounds each. The game saw nine different Seahawks players scoring points, indicating a well-rounded team effort.

The Seahawks will aim to bounce back from this setback in their next game. They are scheduled to play against Chatham on December 19th at 10:00 AM, continuing their participation in the Puerto Rico Clasico. The team will undoubtedly seek to leverage the lessons from this challenging game to improve their performance in upcoming matches.

