BAYAMON, P.R. – In a challenging non-conference matchup at the Puerto Rico Clasico, St. Mary’s College of Maryland’s men’s basketball team faced a tough defeat against Messiah University. The game, which took place at the Coliseo Rubén Rodríguez on Monday afternoon, ended with the Seahawks falling 78-61, bringing their season record to an even 5-5.

The game’s opening moments saw St. Mary’s seizing an early lead with a basket from sophomore guard Micah Henry. However, this was the team’s sole lead in the contest. Messiah quickly turned the tides with a 21-7 run, establishing a 12-point lead, their largest in the first half, with 10:36 on the clock.

To narrow the gap, St. Mary’s rallied with a 10-0 run, spearheaded by first-year guard James Lerner’s jumper, bringing the score to 21-17. Despite their efforts, the Seahawks trailed at halftime, with Messiah leading 38-29.

The second half saw Messiah University further asserting its dominance. Within the first seven minutes, they scored 14 points against St. Mary’s 3, effectively cementing their lead for the remainder of the game.

A closer look at the box score reveals key factors in Messiah’s victory. The team capitalized on fastbreak opportunities, scoring 20 points in this manner, and also outrebounded St. Mary’s 36-29. This defeat marked St. Mary’s second-largest loss margin this season.

Highlight performances for St. Mary’s came from senior captain Hollique Johnson, who led the game with 13 rebounds, marking his fourth double-digit rebound game. Fifth-year captain Daryn Alexander topped the Seahawks’ scoring with 16 points and added two steals to his stat line. Lerner contributed a career-high 12 points, while Henry chipped in with 10.

Messiah’s standout player was Evan Parker, who led all scorers with 19 points, helping his team end a two-game losing streak.

Looking ahead, St. Mary’s College faces another challenge at the Puerto Rico Clasico. They will compete against Birmingham-Southern, holding a 4-5 record, on December 19th at the Coliseo Mario Morales in San Juan. The game is scheduled for 6 p.m. AST as the Seahawks seek to bounce back from this recent setback.

