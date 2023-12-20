San Juan, PR – In a decisive basketball showdown, the St. Mary’s College of Maryland Women’s Team suffered a significant defeat against Chatham University in the Puerto Rico Clasico, with the final score at 75-53. This loss for the Seahawks (8-5) against the formidable Cougars (9-2) came despite several players’ spirited start and notable performances.

The game opened with promise for St. Mary’s, as Sam Blaylock landed back-to-back three-pointers, pushing the Seahawks to a narrow 6-5 lead in the initial three minutes. However, the momentum swiftly shifted as Chatham launched into a commanding 22-0 run over the next five minutes. This blitz saw the Cougars firmly seizing control, concluding the first quarter with a 36-13 advantage.

St. Mary’s showed resilience in the second quarter, outscoring Chatham 19-13. Blaylock maintained her scoring streak, netting three more three-pointers. Teammates Amira Whitaker and Tray Mobray also contributed to the Seahawks’ scoring efforts. Despite this comeback, St. Mary’s still trailed by 17 points at halftime.

The second half saw a brief glimmer of hope for St. Mary’s as they cut down Chatham’s lead to 13, thanks to quick successive baskets from Whitaker and Melanie Aguilar. However, Chatham quickly doused these hopes with another scoring run, extending their lead to 24 points and maintaining this margin into the final quarter.

Kristin Sabatini emerged as a key player for the Seahawks in the fourth quarter. Sabatini scored six points in the last 10 minutes, demonstrating her mid-range shooting prowess. However, her efforts weren’t enough to turn the tide, and Chatham comfortably sealed their victory at 75-53.

A deeper look into the game’s statistics reveals Blaylock’s impressive performance, with a 50% success rate from behind the three-point line and 15 points. Additionally, the Seahawks’ defense saw five players achieving a steal, highlighting their effort on the defensive end despite the loss.

St. Mary’s College Women’s Basketball Team looks to rebound from this defeat in their upcoming game against Penn College. The game is scheduled for January 6 at 3:00 PM in St. Mary’s City, Maryland. The team’s resilience and ability to bounce back from setbacks will be tested as they continue their season, hoping to improve on their current record and build on the individual performances showcased in Puerto Rico.

Like this: Like Loading...