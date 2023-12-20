PASADENA, MD – The Chesapeake Life Center has recently announced the addition of two innovative grief support workshops to its winter program. These sessions, designed to aid individuals in coping with various forms of loss, will be held at the Hospice of the Chesapeake’s John & Cathy Belcher Campus, located at 90 Ritchie Highway in Pasadena, Maryland.

The first workshop, “Navigating Grief through Vision Boards,” is scheduled for Saturday, January 27, from noon to 2 p.m. This workshop is particularly geared toward those grieving the loss of a loved one, the end of a relationship, or undergoing significant life transitions. It provides a compassionate and supportive environment where participants can share their stories and pay tribute to their losses or loved ones in a creative manner. Attendees are encouraged to bring special pictures, letters, words, or poems related to their loss or special person. These items will be used to create a meaningful vision board, demonstrating the power of visualization in the grieving process. The participation fee for this workshop is set at $10.

The second workshop, the “Men’s Grief Workshop,” focuses on the unique experiences of men dealing with grief. Set to take place on Saturday, March 9, from 10 a.m. to noon, this session acknowledges that men often process emotions differently and may benefit from an action-oriented approach. The workshop includes hands-on activities that emphasize “breaking” and “rebuilding,” mirroring the central themes of the grieving process. These activities aim to alleviate distress and isolation while fostering insight and awareness. Facilitators will guide participants through these exercises and lead reflective discussions. The Men’s Grief Workshop costs $10 like the Vision Board workshop.

Registration is required for both programs. Interested individuals can secure their spot by calling 888-501-7077 or emailing griefinfo@chesapeakelifecenter.org. Further information, including a complete list of in-person and virtual groups and workshops for adults and children, is available on the Hospice of the Chesapeake website at www.hospicechesapeake.org/events.

Chesapeake Life Center, a program service of Hospice of the Chesapeake, is dedicated to providing bereavement services and activities to both hospice family members and the broader community. Their goal is to enhance the quality of life for those grieving the loss of a loved one. For more details about the Chesapeake Life Center and its offerings, visit www.chesapeakelifecenter.org.

