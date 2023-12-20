California, MD – The much-anticipated performance by the renowned Lonesome River Band is set for January 14, 2024, as part of the Southern Maryland Bluegrass at the Elks series. This event, hosted at the Calvert Elks Lodge #2620 in Prince Frederick, MD, promises to be a highlight for bluegrass enthusiasts.

Doors for this eagerly awaited concert will open at noon, with the performance commencing at 2:00 PM. The Lonesome River Band, a group that has consistently been at the forefront of bluegrass music for decades, is the most requested act by the series’ attendees.

The Lonesome River Band’s journey in the bluegrass genre is marked by distinction and innovation. Led by the five-time International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) Banjo Player of the Year, Sammy Shelor, the band has carved a niche with their unique sound and musical prowess. Shelor, who also received the Steve Martin Prize for Excellence in Banjo and Bluegrass, brings his exemplary skills to the forefront of the group’s performances.

Accompanying Shelor are Jesse Smathers on guitar and Adam Miller on mandolin, both serving as stellar lead vocalists. They are joined by Mike Hartgrove, whose expertise on the fiddle adds depth to the band’s performances, and Kameron Keller, whose bass play rounds out the group’s sound. Together, they create a harmonious blend that resonates with traditional and contemporary bluegrass music fans.

This year marks an important milestone for the Lonesome River Band, celebrating 40 years of touring as a professional bluegrass act. Their inclusion in the Southern Maryland Bluegrass at the Elks series is a testament to their enduring appeal and contribution to the genre.

The concert will be held at the Calvert Elks Lodge at 1015 Dares Beach Road, Prince Frederick, MD. Tickets, priced at $23.00 per person, will be available at the door from noon. Children under 12 can enjoy the show for free with a paying adult. In addition to the musical feast, the Calvert Elks Lodge will offer food for sale starting at noon. Attendees can also look forward to a 50/50 raffle and door prizes, adding extra excitement to the event.

The Southern Maryland Bluegrass at the Elks series will continue to host remarkable talent in the coming months. The lineup includes The Grascals in February, High Fidelity, and Russell Moore & Third Tyme Out in March, and Dave Peterson & 1946, concluding the series in April.

For additional details about the concert and the series, interested parties can contact 301-737-3004 or visit the official website at www.somdbluegrass.com. This event promises to be a memorable experience for bluegrass fans and a fitting celebration of the Lonesome River Band’s 40 years of musical excellence.

