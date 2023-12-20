SOLOMONS, MD – The 14th Annual Maritime Performance Series at the Calvert Marine Museum is set to captivate audiences with a diverse lineup of musical talents. This year’s series, featuring a blend of traditional and contemporary sounds, begins on January 19 and runs through April 26, 2023.

Starting at 7 p.m. in the museum’s Harms Gallery, the series offers an intimate setting for music enthusiasts. Doors open at 6 p.m., allowing guests to enjoy refreshments, including beer and wine, before the performances. Tickets are priced at $20 when purchased online from the museum’s website and $25 at the door.

The series kicks off with Dick Hensold and Patsy O’Brien on Friday, January 19. Hensold, a renowned Northumbrian smallpiper from North America, joins forces with Irish singer-songwriter and guitarist Patsy O’Brien. Their performance is expected to breathe new life into the age-old musical traditions of Ireland, Scotland, England, and Cape Breton.

Following this, on February 23, the Burnett Sisters Band takes the stage. This family band from Boone, North Carolina, is known for their dynamic mix of old-time, folk, classic country, and bluegrass music. Comprising five members, including sisters Anissa, Sophia, and Anneli, the band has gained recognition for their engaging performances and sibling harmony.

Claude Bourbon, scheduled for April 12, promises an extraordinary guitar experience, blending blues, Spanish, and Middle Eastern influences. Bourbon’s unique style is characterized by rapid and precise finger movements, creating a mesmerizing musical journey.

The series concludes on April 26 with The Benjie Porecki Trio. The trio, consisting of keyboardist Benjie Porecki, drummer Mark Prince, and bassist Zack Pride, pays tribute to jazz as a quintessentially American art form. Their performance is expected to feature a mix of classic jazz standards, funky rhythms, and emotional ballads.

The Calvert Marine Museum’s Maritime Performance Series has become a staple event for music lovers in the region. It offers a unique opportunity to experience diverse musical traditions in an intimate setting, enriching the cultural landscape of Solomons, Maryland.

For additional information or inquiries about the series, interested parties can contact Laura Cole at the museum at 410-326-2042, ext. 8080, or via email at Laura.Cole@calvertcountymd.gov. This annual event promises to be a delightful experience for all who attend, offering a journey through various musical landscapes and eras.

