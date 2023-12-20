LEONARDTOWN, MD – The St. Mary’s County Commission on the Environment (CoE) is now accepting nominations for its 2023 Sustainability Awards. This prestigious annual event honors local individuals, businesses, and organizations that have made significant contributions to environmental preservation and sustainability in St. Mary’s County.

Community members are invited to nominate candidates across various categories, including students, schools, restaurants, businesses, non-profit organizations, farms, agricultural groups, and individual households. The ideal nominees are those who have demonstrated remarkable environmental stewardship, resource conservation, and innovation in practices that prevent pollution.

These awards aim to recognize those who have shown a deep commitment to enhancing local environmental quality. In 2022, the Southern Maryland Sierra Club and the Environmental Division of the Department of Public Works at Naval Air Station Patuxent River were honored for their outstanding efforts in sustainability.

The CoE emphasizes the importance of acknowledging and celebrating the initiatives that contribute to a healthier, more sustainable environment in St. Mary’s County. These awards serve not only as a form of recognition but also as a means to inspire others in the community to adopt more eco-friendly practices.

Individuals interested in nominating a candidate for the 2023 Sustainability Awards must submit their nomination forms by 5:00 p.m. on February 28, 2024. Nominations can be sent via email to CoEStMarys@gmail.com. The commission encourages all community members to participate in this process, as it is a vital step in recognizing and supporting the environmental efforts within the county.

For those seeking additional information about the awards or the Commission on the Environment, further details are available on their website at stmaryscountymd.gov/coe. This platform provides an overview of the commission’s objectives, past award recipients, and the criteria for the current year’s awards.

The St. Mary’s County Commission on the Environment continues to play a crucial role in fostering environmental awareness and action within the community. Through initiatives like the Sustainability Awards, the CoE remains committed to promoting a sustainable future for St. Mary’s County.

