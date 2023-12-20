CHARLES COUNTY, MD – The Transportation Division of Charles County has announced a significant upgrade to its public transit system by introducing TripShot, a new app set to replace the current DoubleMap app starting January 2. This change aims to enhance the overall user experience for VanGO riders through advanced technology and user-friendly features.

TripShot, a comprehensive transit app, offers a range of tools designed to make public transportation more efficient and accessible for users. Key features of the app include live bus tracking, real-time schedule updates, and the ability to set custom notifications tailored to individual travel needs. These features are expected to significantly improve the convenience and reliability of using VanGO services.

In addition to these real-time capabilities, TripShot also offers robust trip-planning functions. Users can easily plan their routes, view nearby stops, and add specific routes to a favorites tab for quick access. This level of customization and user control marks a notable advancement from the capabilities of the outgoing DoubleMap app.

The new app is readily accessible on various platforms. Smartphone users can download TripShot for free from their app store. After installing, they must search for “VanGO” in the system selection tab to utilize its features. The app is also available online for those who prefer a computer interface. By visiting www.go-Vango.com, users can select routes and view estimated arrival times for nearby stops.

The transition to TripShot signifies the Transportation Division’s commitment to modernizing and improving public transit in Charles County. The discontinuation of the DoubleMap app, effective January 2, represents a shift towards more advanced and user-focused transit solutions.

For those seeking more information or assistance with the new app, the Transportation Division can be reached at 301-645-0642. Additionally, citizens with special needs have been considered, with contact options available through the Maryland Relay Service at 711 or the Relay Service TDD at 800-735-2258. This ensures that the benefits of TripShot are accessible to all community members, regardless of their individual needs.

Introducing TripShot is a significant step forward for Charles County’s public transit system. By embracing technology and focusing on user experience, the Transportation Division sets a precedent for modern, efficient, and accessible public transportation. With the launch of this new app, VanGO riders can look forward to a more connected and convenient transit experience.

