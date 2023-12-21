Indian Head, MD – Young chess enthusiasts across Charles County are set to gather at Henry E. Lackey High School for the much-anticipated annual winter chess tournament. The event, scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 10, will run from 8:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., bringing together kindergarten through Grade 12 students.

This tournament, open to all students within the Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) system, is a test of skill and strategy and a celebration of the intellectual game that has captivated minds for centuries. The event is also open to spectators, allowing family, friends, and chess aficionados to witness the young talents in action.

Advance registration is mandatory for participants. Details and the registration form are available on the CCPS website. Prospective players must complete their registration by Wednesday, Feb. 7, as the event does not accommodate walk-in registrations.

The tournament will kick off with player sign-in at 8:15 a.m. The first round of play begins at 9 a.m., with all participants required to check in by 8:45 a.m. to be paired for the first round. It’s important to note that transportation to the venue, located at 3000 Chicamuxen Road in Indian Head, is not provided by the school system. Parents and guardians are responsible for dropping off and picking up their children.

Competitive spirit will be high as the tournament adopts a Swiss-style format for Grades 6-12. This format will feature four rounds of intense gameplay, each with a time limit of 15 minutes per game. Chess clocks will add an extra layer of challenge and excitement, testing the players’ skills under time pressure.

The event will culminate in an awards ceremony following the fourth-round match. Participants can look forward to trophies, medals, and certificates, recognizing their hard work and achievements. Participation in the tournament is free of charge for all Charles County students from kindergarten to 12th grade, emphasizing the school system’s commitment to accessible educational and extracurricular activities.

For any inquiries or further information, interested parties can contact Alicia Briscoe at abriscoe@ccboe.com, Kristen Modes at kmodes@ccboe.com, or Crissy Trest at ctrest@ccboe.com. This event promises to be a showcase of strategic thinking and sportsmanship, highlighting the talents of Charles County’s young chess players.

