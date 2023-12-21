ROCKVILLE, December 19, 2023 — In a riveting contest that showcased the best of college basketball, the College of Southern Maryland emerged victorious over Montgomery College with a final score of 81-72. The intense game, held at Montgomery College, Rockville, on December 19, kept fans on the edge of their seats as the teams battled fiercely for dominance.

The first half of the game was a clear indicator of Southern Maryland’s intent. They dominated the court, racking up an impressive 45 points against Montgomery’s 27. This early lead set the tone for the rest of the game despite Montgomery College’s spirited comeback attempt in the second half.

Southern Maryland’s Ryan Blakey emerged as a key player, scoring 24 points, including four 3-pointers. His performance, combined with Nhine Wills’ 13 points and 13 rebounds, proved pivotal in securing the win. Reggie Washington and Magic Hewlett also contributed significantly, scoring 10 and 13 points, respectively.

Montgomery College, though trailing, showed resilience and fighting spirit. Christian Martin and Donovahn Keyes scored 15 points each, with Ibrahim Abdulmateen-Robinson adding 12 points and nine rebounds. However, their efforts were not enough to close the gap created in the first half.

The game was also marked by technical fouls, adding to the intensity of the match. Southern Maryland’s Reggie Washington and Magic Hewlett each received a technical foul, as did Montgomery’s Christian Martin.

Regarding team stats, Southern Maryland shot 44.4% from the field and 39.1% from the three-point line. They also secured 37 rebounds, 10 assists, and 8 steals. Montgomery College shot 42.4% from the field and 33.3% from the three-point line, with 36 rebounds, 11 assists, and 5 steals.

This victory elevates Southern Maryland’s record to 8-5 overall and 2-1 in their conference, while Montgomery College’s record now stands at 5-8 overall and 1-2 in the conference.

The game’s box score detailed every player’s contribution, highlighting the importance of teamwork and strategy in college basketball. The second half saw Montgomery College outscoring Southern Maryland 45-36, but it wasn’t enough to overturn the deficit from the first half.

As the season progresses, both teams will look to build on this experience. For Southern Maryland, this victory is a testament to their skill and determination, while Montgomery College will no doubt analyze this game to come back stronger in future matchups.

The coach’s views, play-by-play details, and complete team stats are available for further analysis, offering insights into the tactical approaches of both teams. This game entertained and provided a learning opportunity for players and fans alike.

