LEONARDTOWN, MD – In a significant step to combat the ongoing challenges of COVID-19, the St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) is set to host a free vaccination clinic for children. The event, scheduled for January 19, 2024, aims to cater to children aged six months to 18 years, underscoring the community’s commitment to public health and safety.

The clinic, located at the St. Mary’s County Health Department Clinic, 21580 Peabody Street, Leonardtown, MD, will operate in two sessions: 9:00 – 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. To ensure an orderly process, appointments are mandatory, and parents or guardians are encouraged to call 301-475-4419 to secure a slot for their children.

This initiative is part of SMCHD’s continued efforts to offer the updated COVID-19 vaccine, especially for minors under 18. The focus remains on children who are part of the Vaccines for Children program, including those without health insurance, those on a Medicaid insurance plan, or children who are American Indian or Alaska Native. Similarly, SMCHD is extending this service to uninsured adults, prioritizing broad community immunity against COVID-19.

COVID-19 vaccinations have been pivotal in reducing severe illnesses, hospitalizations, and fatalities associated with the virus. Furthermore, vaccinations have been linked to a decreased likelihood of experiencing ‘Long COVID’ – a condition characterized by prolonged symptoms like fatigue, cognitive impairment, and respiratory issues that can manifest during or after a COVID-19 infection.

Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer, emphasized the importance of vaccinations. “Vaccination remains a key part of preventing serious illness from COVID-19,” she stated. Dr. Brewster also highlighted the clinic’s goal, which is to facilitate parents in vaccinating their children with the latest COVID-19 vaccine. She advised consulting with healthcare providers about the timing of the new vaccine, especially if a child has recently recovered from COVID-19 or received another COVID-19 vaccine.

For additional details about COVID-19, the public can visit smchd.org/covid-19. The SMCHD encourages those with questions about vaccinations to reach out at 301-475-4330. This clinic represents a proactive step by the St. Mary’s County Health Department in safeguarding the health of its youngest residents against the ever-evolving COVID-19 virus as the community continues to navigate through the pandemic.

Like this: Like Loading...