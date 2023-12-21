As winter grips Maryland, anglers find themselves in a season of bountiful fishing opportunities despite the closure of some fishing seasons. The Chesapeake Bay and surrounding areas offer diverse fish, promising an exciting winter for fishing enthusiasts.

Chesapeake Bay’s Winter Special: Catfish Galore Photo by Monty Hawkins Larry Tenant caught and released this beautiful smallmouth bass on the upper Potomac River recently. Photo by Larry Tenant Jared Ogle caught this 36-inch flathead in the lower Susquehanna River recently. Photo by Jared Ogle This photo shows a blue catfish from the lower Potomac River with a belly full of soft clams. Photo by Gary Long Black sea bass are a popular cold-weather species, and can be caught in Maryland waters through December 31. Photo by Monty Hawkins

Winter in the Chesapeake Bay is synonymous with fishing for blue and flathead catfish in the tidal waters. Despite being labeled as invasive, these catfish are plentiful and offer no restrictions on size or creel limits. For the latest fishing conditions, anglers are advised to check out Eyes on the Bay Satellite Maps and Eyes on the Bay’s Click Before You Cast.

Blue catfish, a species now present in every tidal river feeding into the Bay, are particularly abundant in the tidal Potomac, Patuxent, and Susquehanna rivers. They tend to migrate to deeper waters in channels during winter, often stacking up in holes and channel sections. Depth finders are recommended for locating these spots when fishing from boats.

It’s important to note that blue catfish are invasive and pose a significant threat to local ecosystems, consuming a wide range of prey, including clams, crabs, and even ducks. Anglers can play a vital role in controlling their population.

For flathead catfish, notable locations include the Conowingo Dam pool, the Lower Susquehanna River, and the Upper Potomac River. Standard fishing tactics for catfish involve various bottom rigs, with fresh-cut bait being the most popular choice.

White Perch and Sea Bass in the Bay

The Chesapeake Bay also houses white perch in its deeper waters. The Bay Bridge and the mouth of the Patuxent River are prime spots for targeting these fish. Black sea bass, another winter option, can be found near structures in the middle and lower Bay, with a 50% or more throwback ratio.

Striped Bass and Oystering

Striped bass fishing in Maryland’s Chesapeake Bay waters is catch-and-release only, except the Potomac River. Recreational oystering also presents a fun activity, with specific regulations and areas designated for legal collection detailed on the Maryland Department of Natural Resources (DNR) website.

Freshwater Fishing and Trout Stocking

The pre-season trout stocking program is underway and will continue until late March 2024. The program offers excellent trout fishing opportunities in various locations, suitable for anglers of all ages. The upper Potomac River, Deep Creek Lake, and the lower Susquehanna River are notable for smallmouth bass and walleye fishing.

Atlantic Ocean and Coastal Bays: Striped Bass and More

Offshore waters of Maryland are currently witnessing the migration of striped bass, with many fish exceeding the 31-inch limit. Inshore, smaller striped bass are abundant, especially near the inlet, Route 50, and Route 90 Bridges. Black sea bass fishing remains excellent at offshore wreck and reef sites, with the season closing on December 31. Tautog fishing is also improving in these areas.

Environmental Considerations and Precautions

Anglers are urged to stay informed about environmental concerns and advisories, particularly regarding contaminants in fish. Proper preparation and cleaning can significantly reduce health risks. The Maryland Department of the Environment website offers the most current recreational fish advisories.

In conclusion, Maryland offers a rich and varied winter fishing experience, from the bountiful catfish in the Chesapeake Bay to trout stocking in freshwater locations. While enjoying these opportunities, anglers are reminded to be mindful of environmental impacts and regulations to ensure a sustainable and enjoyable fishing season.

Like this: Like Loading...