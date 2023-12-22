(PRINCE FREDERICK, MD, Dec. 20, 2023) — Hospice of the Chesapeake has announced its 11th annual Culinary Event, set to take place from 6 to 10 p.m. on Friday, March 22, at The Hall at Huntingtown, located at 4030 Old Town Road in Huntingtown, Maryland. This gala is an evening of exquisite dining and entertainment and a significant fundraiser to support local patients and families in Calvert County dealing with illness and loss.

The event promises to be a memorable evening, commencing with a cocktail hour that sets the stage for the night’s festivities. Attendees will be treated to a gastronomic experience with dishes prepared by Maryland Country Caterers, known for their culinary excellence. These dishes are specially designed to delight the palate, offering a blend of taste and presentation that is expected to be a highlight of the evening.

Music and entertainment are integral to the event, with the band Nightlife scheduled to perform. Known for their engaging and lively performances, Nightlife will provide a backdrop of music for dancing and enjoyment throughout the evening. This adds an element of fun and relaxation, ensuring guests have a memorable experience.

The auction segment, featuring both live and silent auctions, is a significant evening attraction. These auctions will include travel packages and experiences donated by community members. Including such diverse and enticing auction items is anticipated to raise substantial funds and provide guests with opportunities to bid on unique experiences and items.

The importance of the Culinary Event extends beyond an evening of enjoyment. All proceeds from the event are earmarked to support and expand programs in Calvert County. These programs directly support local patients and families navigating the challenges associated with illness and loss. The funds raised are critical in ensuring these individuals receive the care and support they need during difficult times.

The event also allows local businesses and individuals to contribute through sponsorship. Those interested in sponsorship opportunities can contact the events team at 443-837-1531 or at events@hospicechesapeake.org. Sponsorship is a way to demonstrate community support and get involved in a cause that impacts many lives in the local area.

For those interested in attending the event, additional details and ticket purchases are available on the Hospice of the Chesapeake website at https://www.hospicechesapeake.org/culinary-event. The website provides comprehensive information about the event, including how to get involved, either through attendance or sponsorship.

In summary, the 11th annual Culinary Event by Hospice of the Chesapeake showcases culinary delights and entertainment and a significant community effort to support those in need in Calvert County. It represents a coming together of community members for a noble cause, promising an evening of enjoyment and meaningful impact.

