On December 20, an incident at La Plata High School resulted in disorderly conduct charges for a student. The situation began at approximately 11:20 a.m. when a student, whose identity has not been disclosed, exhibited disruptive behavior that escalated despite efforts from school staff to manage it.

According to the report, the student became increasingly disorderly, ignoring directives from school administrators and staff members. Efforts were made to de-escalate the situation peacefully, but the student persisted in disruptive behavior. This conduct included loud and continued screaming, which led to the decision to evacuate the classroom to ensure the safety and well-being of other students.

The tension in the classroom necessitated a brief hold on normal school activities while the situation was addressed. The student, who remained uncooperative, was eventually escorted out of the classroom. Their parent, who had arrived at the school, took custody of the student following the incident.

As a result of these actions, the student is now facing charges of disorderly conduct and disruption of school activities. These charges reflect the seriousness of the behavior and its impact on the school environment. The incident underscores the challenges that schools face in maintaining a safe and orderly environment, which is essential for learning and the well-being of all students.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this case. Cpl. Burger In handling the matter, Burger has encouraged anyone with additional information about the incident to come forward. Contact can be made by calling 301-609-3282, extension 0475. The involvement of law enforcement highlights the collaborative effort between the school and local authorities to address issues affecting educational institutions’ safety and security.

