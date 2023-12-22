LEONARDTOWN, MD – In a significant legal development, Dimitri Paul Brooks, a 28-year-old Lexington Park resident, has been sentenced to a substantial 40-year prison term, with 15 years of active incarceration, for serious drug and firearms offenses. This verdict was announced today by Jaymi Sterling, the State’s Attorney for St. Mary’s County.

Brooks’ conviction follows a two-day jury trial in September 2023, where he faced multiple charges. The St. Mary’s County jury found him guilty of possession with intent to distribute narcotics, possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking crime, controlled dangerous substance possession (excluding marijuana), illegal possession of ammunition, and firearm possession after a conviction for a violent crime.

State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling underscored the importance of this verdict for community safety. “Getting drugs off the streets and firearms out of the hands of criminals is paramount to keeping our county safe,” Sterling remarked. She emphasized the gravity of the situation, noting that Brooks, despite previous convictions prohibiting him from possessing firearms, continued to engage in these activities while trafficking narcotics.

This case was brought to the forefront by the diligent efforts of the St. Mary’s County Vice/Narcotics Unit. The successful investigation, led by Sergeant Kevin Meyer of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, paved the way for this significant sentencing. Their thorough work underscores the ongoing commitment of law enforcement to curb drug trafficking and illegal firearm possession.

Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Lisa Ridge, who serves as the Chief of the Narcotics Unit, adeptly handled the case’s prosecution. Her role was pivotal in representing the interests and safety of the citizens of St. Mary’s County in this complex case.

The Honorable Joseph M. Stanalonis was presiding over this case, whose judgment reflects the seriousness with which the judicial system treats such offenses. The sentencing of Brooks to a lengthy prison term is a testament to the combined efforts of the law enforcement and judicial systems in St. Mary’s County to address criminal activities that threaten community safety.

This sentencing marks a significant stride in the ongoing battle against drug distribution and illegal firearm possession in Maryland. The collaboration between the St. Mary’s County Vice/Narcotics Unit, the Sheriff’s Office, and the State’s Attorney’s Office demonstrates a unified front in the fight against crime, aiming to ensure a safer environment for the residents of St. Mary’s County.

As the community reflects on this case, it becomes evident that the concerted efforts of law enforcement and the judicial system are crucial in maintaining public safety and upholding the law. The sentencing of Dimitri Paul Brooks serves as a reminder of the consequences of engaging in such criminal activities and the steadfast commitment of the authorities to bring offenders to justice.

