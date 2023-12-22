Recovery Centers of America Capital Region is committed to supporting people in recovery as they navigate the holidays with confidence and resilience. To support individuals during this time, we compiled a comprehensive guide with valuable tips and strategies. Our aim is to empower individuals with the necessary tools and strategies to maintain their sobriety while embracing the joy and spirit of the holidays.

Have a support system. Social support is crucial since social isolation is a risk factor for relapse. We all need people to relate to and depend on during our struggles. This can be your sponsor, a family member, or a friend who can provide you with open ears and a caring heart. Many believe that the key to recovery from addictions is being connected to others. Establish days and times that you regularly communicate with your support system. You can also find virtual and in-person recovery support groups. Many 12-step recovery groups will hold 24/7 meetings during the holidays.

Stay active. Run, walk, ride your bike, do yoga, anything that gets you moving and keeps your mind and body busy. These activities are great for both your mental and physical health and produce endorphins which are scientifically proven to help you feel better.

Practice self-care. Taking care of ourselves may seem so obvious, but who do we most neglect when life gets busy? Our kids, parents, partners, or friends can take priority during the holiday season. Practice self-care through activities like meditation, mindfulness, attending a recovery support group meeting or even home spa days. Allow yourself to be pampered in soothing ways to ward off stress that can trigger drug or alcohol thoughts or use.

Eat well. The holidays can often feel gluttonous with all the available tasty treats, and unhealthy eating can make you feel lethargic and “blah,” which can breed feelings of “why not?” Why not eat that cake, shop online, drink that alcohol, or take that drug? Help prevent this by eating nutritious, nourishing meals that will make you feel better from the inside out. Eating well is fundamental to good health and well-being.

Know your triggers – and prepare for them. Treatment and/or a therapist likely helped you identify your triggers and now is not the time to forget. Understand what leads you to want to use drugs or alcohol – an old friend, a certain place – and steer clear if not entirely, at least on days you may be feeling particularly down.

To learn more about navigating the holiday season in recovery and the services offered by Recovery Centers of America Capital Region, please visit https://recoverycentersofamerica.com/locations/waldorf-maryland. If you or your loved one is struggling with drug or alcohol addiction, our staff is available 24/7. Call 1-844-5-RCA-NOW (844-722-2669) for help today.

