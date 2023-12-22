Southern Maryland is exciting as it prepares for live music and events. Residents and visitors alike can look forward to a vibrant showcase of local talent and entertainment options that appeal to diverse tastes.

From rock to country, classical to contemporary, the region is set to come alive with musical sounds and the thrill of live performances.

Lynn Erion produces the music schedule.

Friday – December 22nd

5:00pm – David Norris & Billy T – Snellman’s Shuck Shack – Hollywood MD

6:00pm – GrooveSpan Trio – Pier 450 – Ridge MD

6:00pm – Levi Stephens – Wheel House Beer Garden – North Beach MD

6:00pm – John Luskey Duo – Dockside Restaurant & Sports Bar – Deale MD

8:00pm – Greg Barrick & Justin Myles – Hill’s Country Store & Bar – Helen MD

8:00pm – The Dynamos – Toots Bar – Hollywood MD

9:00pm – 3AM Tokyo – Port Tobacco Marina – Port Tobacco MD

Saturday – December 23rd

2:00pm – Monkey Business – Port of Leonardtown Winery – Leonardtown MD

3:00pm – Jason Bishop – Thursday’s Bar & Grill – Owings MD

3:00pm – John Ryan Farrell & Rachael Zimmerman – Buckets Bar – Lusby MD

5:30pm – David Hamner – Southern Trail Distillary – Mechanicsville MD

6:00pm – GrooveSpan Trio – Pier 450 – Ridge MD

6:00pm – Troll Tribe – Wheel House Beer Garden – North Beach MD

6:00pm – Jayce from JParis – Brick Wood Fired Bistro – Prince Frederick MD

7:00pm – Will & Caitlyn – Social Coffeehouse – Leonardtown MD

7:00pm – The Slam Before Christmas – The Tavern – Saint Leonard MD w/ Coast is Clear, Space Lumberjacks, RoachZilla, Night’s Edge, Path To Exile, StarWorm, Anxietia

8:00pm – Wasted Generation – Scotts Bar II – Welcome

8:00pm – Face Down – Toots Bar – Hollywood MD

8:00pm – Jack McNutt – Olde Town Pub – Leonardtown MD

8:30pm – Rock of Ages – Ollie’s Bar & Grill – La Plata MD

9:00pm – Shotgun Highway – Apehangers Bar & Grill – Bel Alton MD

9:00pm – HydraFX – Seabreeze Restaurant – Mechanicsville MD

Sunday – December 24th – Christmas Eve

1:00pm – Gabriel Helsey – Port of Leonardtown Winery – Leonardtown MD

Monday – December 25th – Christmas Day

Tuesday – December 26th

7:00pm – Karaoke – Green Door Tavern – Park Hall MD

Wednesday – December 27th

5:00pm – Jordan Sokel – Ketch 22 Restaurant – North Beach MD

7:00pm – Open Mic w/Mike Trujillo – Toots Bar – Hollywood MD

7:00pm – Open Mic w/Steve Nelson – The Tavern – Saint Leonard MD

7:00pm – Acoustic Artist Showcase – The Last Drop – Hollywood MD w/Greg Barrick & Mike Trujillo

