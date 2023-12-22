Our Spotlight on the Arts shines brightly on local photographer Jeff Gagliano!

We have spotted Jeff many a time with his camera in hand at the St. Mary’s County

Fair, both in front and behind the scenes. We wanted to learn more about this amazing

artist with boundless energy!

Gagliano has a longtime love of photography and a strong dedication to the Southern Maryland community. He has spent countless hours supporting various charities by sharing his time, talents, and thousands of images.

Jeff’s favorite events include The Festival of Trees and Holiday Open House at Suttler

Post Farm, both held annually in December supporting Hospice of St. Mary’s.

How long have you been involved with photography?

I have been interested in photography since middle school. One of my teachers got me

interested, and I have been involved in some form or another ever since. I am 68 years

old now, so it’s been a while!



What have been your past and present inspirations?

Farm life has me addicted to animal photography of all sorts. I work with 4-H, several

rescue farms, and first and foremost with the Suttler Post farm and the Clydesdales

horses there.



Do you have a favorite aspect of what you do?

My favorite things to photograph are horses. It is a unique style of photography, and I

love action, like barrel racing and catching a horse rearing up on command.

I also love people and photographing families. Creating high school senior photos for

the students is very rewarding as well.



Tell us more about your work with the Clydesdale horses!

I have been working with the Clydesdales for over six years, where I found

my passion for farm life in general. The owners of Suttler Post Farm also have animals such as cows, pigs, and goats, which led to my involvement with 4-H and the St. Mary’s

County Fair livestock photography.



Is your artwork available for purchase from any of the local shops or galleries?

I don’t do landscape or general still photography, so any photos for sale are of

Clydesdales are available in the gift shop at Suttler Post Farm.



How do you spend your time when you’re not photographing?

I have owned Aire Care Service Company, which is a local HVAC company, for 39

years. Photography will be my full-time retirement pursuit. Regarding volunteering, I donate my time and photography skills to the Hospice of St. Mary’s, St. Mary’s County 4-H, livestock events involving kids, and show animals.

Owning animals such as horses and livestock and showing those animals is expensive. The kids would never get the quality photo memories I provide because they have

many other expenses to keep their livestock healthy. I do the livestock show at the

St. Mary’s County Fair and provide the children with the shots in a gallery so they can look back in years to come and relive the memories.



What else would you like to share with us?

Photography is a passion I have had since I was 11 years old. Back then, you either had

to know someone in the business, work for Olan Mills (no one will remember them), or

do weddings.

I needed a career I could count on, so I went to trade school for HVAC at age 18. From

1973 until 1985, I worked for a local company and then opened my own business.

I have always had a camera with me, even on HVAC jobs. When my kids grew up and

started their own families, I was off to the races and built a home photography studio,

got involved with the Clydesdales, and here I am at 68, doing what I always wanted to

do in the first place.

I still haven’t retired from the HVAC business, but I have a young business partner who

has taken over the day-to-day operations, leaving me time to pursue my passion.

Thank you, Jeff, for sharing your story with us and being a valuable part of our

Artistic community!

All photos provided by the artist.

