WALDORF, MD – A John Hanson Middle School student in Waldorf, Maryland, faces disciplinary action from Charles County Public Schools after making a threatening post on social media. The incident, which has raised concerns about school safety, was brought to the attention of the school’s resource officer on December 20.

According to reports, the threatening post was made on a social media site on December 19. The nature of the threat involved violence toward the school. Upon learning about the post, the school’s resource officer and administrators acted swiftly to address the situation.

The school’s administration and the school resource officer (SRO) immediately contacted the student’s parents following the discovery of the post. The identity and specific details about the student have not been disclosed in compliance with Maryland law regarding the privacy of minors.

Maryland law stipulates that criminal charges cannot be filed due to the student’s age. However, the student is subject to disciplinary measures as per the policies of Charles County Public Schools. The nature of these disciplinary actions has not been specified, but they align with the school system’s regulations concerning student conduct and safety.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is involved in the ongoing investigation of the incident. They have urged anyone with further information about the threat to come forward. People who know the situation or additional details are encouraged to contact Police First Class (PFC) Hancock at 301-609-3282, extension 0499.

This incident highlights the ongoing challenges schools face in maintaining a safe environment for students and staff. The prompt response by John Hanson Middle School’s administration and the SRO demonstrates the importance placed on school security and the well-being of its community.

