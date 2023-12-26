Charles County’s high school Junior Reserves Officer Training Corps (JROTC) students came together on December 15 for the Col. Donald M. Wade Joint Services Military Ball. Held at North Point High School, this annual event is a hallmark of the county’s robust JROTC program, boasting over 740 members across seven high schools.

High school students in the Junior Reserves Officer Training Corps — better known as JROTC — gathered Friday, Dec. 15, for the Col. Donald M. Wade Joint Services Military Ball held at North Point High School. Credit: Charles County Public Schools

The ball is a significant occasion, particularly for honoring the senior students participating in their respective school’s JROTC. Sydney Gunther, a St. Charles High School senior, shared her journey in the program, which she joined as a sophomore. Despite not planning a military career, Gunther values the leadership skills and sense of citizenship she gained. Her decision to join was influenced by her sister’s positive experience and the lasting friendships she made through the program. Gunther fondly recalled playing ‘Knock Out,’ a competitive drill practice, as her favorite memory.

Another senior, Naima Ligondé from North Point, reminisced about her favorite JROTC moment from 2021, highlighting the engaging and inclusive nature of the program. Ligondé, who joined as a freshman, expressed gratitude for the skills and opportunities provided by JROTC, including public speaking at various events.

The Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) JROTC programs represent four branches of the U.S. Armed Forces. These include U.S. Army programs at Maurice J. McDonough and Thomas Stone high schools, the U.S. Navy at La Plata and Westlake high schools, the U.S. Marine Corps at St. Charles High School, and the U.S. Air Force at Henry E. Lackey and North Point high schools.

The event pays tribute to the late Col. Donald Wade, a former member of the Board of Education of Charles County, who played a crucial role in introducing the JROTC program to CCPS. The ball incorporates various military traditions, including presenting colors, toasts, and paying homage to prisoners of war and those missing in action.

Post-dinner activities, prepared and served by North Point’s Culinary Arts Career and Technical Education program students, included time-honored customs like the cake-cutting ceremony by the youngest and oldest cadets. A highlight of the evening was the random selection of a king and queen of the ball from the names of senior students. St. Charles seniors Stone Jackson and Zaniyah Jones were honored this year with these titles.

The JROTC program in Charles County fosters military values and instills leadership qualities and community spirit among its cadets. Events like the Col. Donald M. Wade Joint Services Military Ball are a testament to the program’s impact on shaping today’s youth into responsible and skilled leaders of tomorrow.

