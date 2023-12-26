Eric William Broome, a 26-year-old Waldorf Credit: Charles County Sheriff’s Office

Charles County, MD – Eric William Broome, a 26-year-old Waldorf resident, was apprehended in Las Vegas, Nevada, by U.S. Marshals after evading law enforcement for violating probation terms. This arrest marks the end of a multi-state search involving several law enforcement agencies.

Broome initially faced legal troubles following a domestic incident on August 1, 2023, leading to charges of first-degree assault and false imprisonment. The Charles County Circuit Court released him from the Charles County Detention Center on August 3, subject to electronic monitoring. Additionally, a Protective Order, effective until August 2024, was issued against him as the victim of this case.

However, Broome’s freedom was short-lived. On November 9, during a routine traffic stop, Maryland State Police in Garrett County detained him after discovering a violation of the Protective Order. Investigations revealed that Broome was already on parole since June 6, 2022, following a guilty plea in 2015 for attempted second-degree murder in Charles County.

The Charles County Circuit Court, upon learning about Broome’s parole violation, issued a bench warrant for his arrest. The Charles County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Warrant Unit, in collaboration with the U.S. Marshals Service Capital Area Regional Task Force, launched a comprehensive search. Their efforts paid off when they traced Broome to Las Vegas.

On December 20, the District of Nevada U.S. Marshals Service successfully located Broome after a brief foot chase. He is in custody, awaiting extradition to Charles County to face the warrant for his parole violation.

PFC. T.J. Rickard Jr., from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, leads the ongoing investigation into this case. This arrest underscores the effective coordination among various law enforcement agencies across state lines and highlights officers’ diligence in ensuring compliance with court orders and public safety.

Broome’s apprehension is a significant reminder of the consequences of violating legal orders and the persistence of law enforcement in upholding justice. The case also demonstrates the efficiency of inter-agency collaboration in tracking and apprehending individuals who attempt to evade legal responsibilities.

As the legal process unfolds, Broome will be transported back to Charles County, where he will face the consequences of his actions. The case continues to develop, and further details will be released as the investigation progresses.

