The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s basketball team finished a 10-point trouncing of Loyola University Maryland on Friday in the 10th all-time game between the two teams.

Loyola shot nearly 61% in the first half, holding on to a 43-33 halftime advantage, while St. Marys College went 5-6 in the first two minutes to cut the deficit to five points, thanks in part to a three-pointer by guard Hollique Johnson in the second half. D’Angelo Stines, the Greyhounds’ shot-and-hooker, knocked down a trey 15 seconds to secure their second win of the season.

Credit: Nairem Moran / St. Mary's College of Maryland

The Seahawks finished the game, shooting 37.3% from the field, including 40% from downtown, while the hosts used a 15-4 run over the next six minutes to pull away and secure their second win of the season. St. Marys College beat Loyola on their 19th win of the season.

Loyola star Deon Perry led all scorers with 14 points, including four three-point field goals. Perry’s fourth three-pointer of the half gave the Hounds a 20-6 advantage with 9:02 to go until intermission.

First-year guard Kyree Smith sparked St. Marys comeback flight with a three-pointer at 8:39, but the Seahawks missed an opportunity to close the gap to seven points with 40 seconds on the clock before D’Angelo Stines knocked down a trey 15 seconds for the 10-point Loyola halftime lead.

