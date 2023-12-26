PRINCE FREDERICK, MD – Calvert County Public Schools (CCPS) announced a significant appointment in their education system at the Board of Education meeting on December 14, 2023. Ms. Vernetta Christian, a seasoned educator with a diverse background, has been named the new Supervisor of Special Education.

In accepting the role, Ms. Christian expressed her commitment to the district’s goals: “I am fully committed to the mission and vision of Calvert County Public Schools. As a special educator, I firmly believe that all students can achieve, and I am happy to have this opportunity to contribute to their success.” This statement underscores her dedication to fostering an inclusive and supportive student environment.

Ms. Christian brings a wealth of experience to her new position. She has previously held the role of Superintendent of Schools at Woodstream Christian Academy in Bowie, Maryland. Her academic credentials are equally impressive, holding a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mass Media Communication from Hampton University. Furthermore, she has an Advanced Professional Certification in Special Education, a qualification that highlights her commitment to this field.

In addition to her educational background, Ms. Christian earned a Juris Doctorate from the University of Maryland School of Law in Baltimore. Her unique combination of legal and educational expertise positions her well to navigate the complex landscape of special education.

Her career in education is marked by various roles that have equipped her with a comprehensive understanding of the educational system. She has experience working as a principal, special education teacher, and case manager. These roles have provided her with a broad perspective on the needs and challenges within special education, making her an ideal candidate for her new role as Supervisor.

The appointment of Ms. Christian is a significant step for Calvert County Public Schools. Her diverse educational and professional background and her commitment to student success make her a valuable addition to the CCPS team. Her leadership is expected to bring positive changes and advancements in the special education department, ensuring that all students receive the support and opportunities they need to thrive.

Ms. Christian’s appointment is a testament to her qualifications and experience and reflects the school district’s commitment to hiring leaders dedicated to making a difference in the lives of all students, especially those with special needs. Her role as Supervisor of Special Education is crucial in guiding the district toward more inclusive and effective educational practices.

The Calvert County Public Schools community looks forward to Ms. Christian’s contributions in her new role. Her vision and experience are expected to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of special education in the district, fostering an environment where every student is allowed to succeed.

