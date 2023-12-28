The Maryland Department of Natural Resources has announced the January firearm deer hunting season opening for 2024, starting from January 5. This season, crucial for managing the deer population, is set to take place in Deer Management Region B, which encompasses most of the state, excluding its westernmost counties.

Hunters with valid licenses can use firearms to hunt sika and white-tailed deer. The season spans January 5-6 across all of Region B. Additionally, it extends to January 7 on private and designated public lands in several counties, including Cecil, St. Mary’s, Somerset, Wicomico, and Worcester, and on private lands in various other counties. Notably, shooting hours in certain counties end at 10:30 a.m. Photo by Sizhu Liu, submitted to the 2019 Maryland DNR Photo Contest.

Karina Stonesifer, Wildlife and Heritage Service Director highlighted the season’s significance: “The January firearm season is the perfect opportunity for hunters to restock the freezer after the holidays,” she remarked. Stonesifer underscored the season’s focus on antlerless deer, which is essential for maintaining a healthy deer population in the region.

The state maintains an antler-point restriction for deer hunters. This allows for harvesting one antlered white-tailed deer that doesn’t meet the three-point criteria on one antler within the yearly bag limit. However, any additional antlered deer must adhere to the minimum point restriction. Junior hunters and apprentice license holders aged 16 or younger are exempt from this rule.

A new regulation for the 2023-24 hunting season requires hunters targeting sika deer to purchase a specific hunting stamp. The bag limit for sika deer firearms season is three, with only one being antlered. The sika deer hunting season is open in every county.

Maryland’s safety regulations for the firearms season mandate hunters and their companions to wear fluorescent orange or pink for visibility. This includes a cap, vest, jacket, or an outer garment with a specified fluorescent color.

Further information on this season, including bag limits and other regulations, can be found in the 2023-2024 Maryland Guide to Hunting and Trapping. The department emphasizes safety, advising hunters to inspect tree stands and use a full-body safety harness. They also recommend a prusik knot for secure tethering to the tree.

Lastly, the department encourages hunters to participate in charitable initiatives by donating deer. Maryland offers a state tax credit as an incentive for donations, and hunters are advised to check with their deer processors for information on local or state donation programs.

Like this: Like Loading...