The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) is accustomed to welcoming unique students each year. Still, the arrival of the Breedlove identical quadruplets – Adelle, Bonnie, Chloe, and Daphne – at the start of the fall 2023 semester marked a special occasion. Shelley Breedlove, the quadruplets’ mother, shared a striking statistic about her daughters: they are one in 600 million, the 45th set of naturally conceived identical quadruplets and the first in Texas.

The Breedlove sisters are visually similar – tall, with wavy hair and wide smiles – and share hobbies and professional interests. They frequent the CSM gym for weight training and work as technicians in various local pharmacies. Their shared experiences, from childhood surgeries leaving matching scars to playful attempts at tricking teachers, exemplify their close bond. Yet, they maintain distinct personalities and interests. CSM students Adelle, Bonnie, Chloe and Daphne Breedlove may be one in 600 million as identical quadruplets, but at the College of Southern Maryland — they are each, individually one of a kind. Credit: College of Southern Maryland

Adelle, the self-described tomboy, is pursuing criminal justice with aspirations of joining the Secret Service. Bonnie, eyeing a role as an analyst, also aims for a career in the Secret Service. Chloe, inspired by her godmother’s struggle with breast cancer, is focused on a career in radiography. On the other hand, Daphne is majoring in biology and planning to advance to veterinary school.

CSM has proven to be a fitting choice for the quadruplets, meeting their diverse academic and career aspirations. Shelley Breedlove highlighted the college’s role in supporting their paths and noted the family’s relocation to Southern Maryland due to its welcoming community and the opportunities offered by CSM.

Despite their shared college experience, the sisters appreciate having their individuality recognized. “People just called us ‘the Breedloves,’” said Bonnie. “It’s nice that people here don’t know we are quads,” Daphne added, emphasizing the value of being seen as separate individuals.

The quadruplets, Native Americans, and members of the Choctaw Nation attribute their ambitious nature to their parents. They share a sense of healthy competition, which has evolved into mutual support as they pursue their unique goals. Shelley, an identical twin, has always encouraged her daughters to find their identities while maintaining emotional closeness.

The prospect of eventual separation is both daunting and exciting for the sisters. They experienced a preview of this when their older brother Logan joined the military, leaving the house quieter. However, they are focused on enjoying their time together at CSM, where they have found substantial support and opportunities to flourish.

Shelley Breedlove sums up their experience at CSM positively, noting the girls’ development and the support they’ve received. The Breedlove sisters’ journey at CSM is a testament to the college’s ability to cater to diverse student needs and the power of individuality within a close-knit family.

Information for this article was gathered from the CSM article, Identical Quadruplets on Distinct Career Paths, Find their Own Way at the College of Southern Maryland.

